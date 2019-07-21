LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Christopher Bell moved into a tie for the NASCAR Xfinity Series victory lead with five, dominating Saturday in hot conditions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Bell led 186 of the 200 laps in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota — only losing the lead when he pitted on Lap 33 — and finished more than four seconds ahead of Cole Custer, the Ford driver who won last weekend at Kentucky Speedway for his fifth victory of the season. Bell has 13 career series victories.
GOLF
n NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Helped by President Donald Trump’s putting advice, Jim Herman had two eagles in a 10-under 62 (24-under 192) to maintain a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.
Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president’s suggestion following a recent round.
Kelly Kraft was second after a course-record 61. He also eagled the 15th, holing a 65-footer.
n MIDLAND, Mich. — Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory. They finished at 27-under 253.
n TOLEDO, Ohio — Preston Summerhays, a 16-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, beating Bo Jin of China 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Inverness Club.
BOXING
n OXON HILL, Md. — Doctors say boxer Maxim Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after collapsing outside the ring after losing a match.
Doctors told reporters early Saturday morning that the Russian-born boxer had surgery in a procedure that took about two hours.
The Washington Post reported that his manager, Egis, Klimas, and his strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, were both at the hospital, where he is expected to remain for days.
Dadashev collapsed after a loss to undefeated Subriel Matias in their 140-pound bout at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. Trainor James McGirt stopped the fight before the 12th-round bell.
TENNIS
n NEWPORT, R.I. — Li Na has broken new ground at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The 37-year-old former Chinese star became the first Asian-born player to be inducted. She was enshrined along with Mary Pierce of France and Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov.
Li became the first Asian to win a Grand Slam tournament, capturing the 2011 French Open in a final that was watched by an estimated 116 million people in her country.
