PULLMAN (AP) — Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned two weeks after the Cougars gave up 50 points in the second half of an epic 67-63 loss to UCLA.
Coach Mike Leach announced the resignation Friday. The school said Roc Bellantoni and Darcel McBath will run the defense on an interim basis.
The meltdown against UCLA was one of the biggest blown leads in college football history. Washington State led 49-17 early in the third quarter but UCLA stormed back, scoring seven touchdowns in eight possessions, many fueled by Cougars turnovers. The Cougars followed up by losing 38-13 at Utah last week.
Claeys was formerly the head coach at Minnesota and was hired by Washington State in January 2018.
Washington State (3-2) has a bye this week and plays at Arizona State on Oct. 12.
GOLF
￼ LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas resident Kevin Na had two back-nine eagles and shot a 9-under 62 for a share of the second-round lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Playing alongside Phil Mickelson at TPC Summerlin, Na eagled the par-5 13th and 16th holes and added birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to match Lucas Glover, 2017 winner Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard at 12-under 130.
￼ THE COLONY, Texas — Alena Sharp shot a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight in the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic.
Sharp closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th to drop into the tie for the lead at 9-under 133 at Old American Golf Club. Altomare had a 66, and Knight shot 67. The three leaders are winless on the LPGA Tour.
HORSE RACING
￼ LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland officials said a colt has been euthanized after being severely injured in a race, and a filly suffered an injury and was taken back to the barn after another race on opening day of the track’s fall meet.
The track said Stella D’Oro was euthanized Friday after suffering “a catastrophic injury” in the fourth race. Keeneland’s equine safety director, Dr. George Mundy, said in a news release the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating. Keeneland will also conduct an independent review.
The release said Fast Dreamer was hauled off after the fifth race after sustaining an injury to her right front leg.
