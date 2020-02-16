LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Scott has another victory at Riviera, and this time it counts.
Scott survived a calamitous Sunday with just enough clutch putts — for birdie, par, even a bogey — and closed with 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational.
The victory comes 15 years after Scott won a playoff at Riviera that didn’t count as official because rain shortened the tournament to 36 holes. He earned every bit of this victory, his 14th on the PGA Tour and 29th worldwide.
Nearly a dozen players had a chance to win. Five players had a share of the lead at some point.
Scott made double bogey and Rory McIlroy made triple bogey on the fifth hole to fall out of the lead. Scott recovered with a birdie on the next hole to regain a share of the lead, and he never trailed again. McIlroy shot 73 and tied for fifth.
Tiger Woods was 4 under through eight holes of the tournament and in a downward spiral the rest of the week. He shot 77 in the final round and finished last among the 68 players who made the cut. It was the first time Woods had finished last on the PGA Tour since the Memorial in 2015.
With the victory, Scott goes back to among the top 10 in the world.
n Inbee Park captured her 20th career LPGA Tour victory on Sunday by closing with a 1-over 74 for a three-shot victory in the Women’s Australian Open.
Park led by as many seven shots on the back nine at Royal Adelaide Golf Club before dropping shots at the 14th and 16th holes as Amy Olsen made a late charge. Olsen shot 70.
Park birdied the par-5 17th to restore a three-shot lead and closed with a par to finish at 14-under 278. It was her first victory in nearly two years and pushed her in the right direction as the seven-time major champion seeks a coveted spot for South Korea in the Olympics.
Park won the gold medal in Rio four years ago.
Perrine Delacour of France, who earned her card again by leading the Symetra Tour last year, finished third.
n Scott Parel overcame a three-shot deficit Sunday and closed with an 8-under 63 to win the Chubb Classic by two shots over Bob Estes, his third career victory on the PGA Tour Champions to surpass $5 million for his career.
Parel moved atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time in his career.
Bob Estes shot 64 and finished second, while Kevin Sutherland (67) and Bernhard Langer (69) tied for third.
BASEBALL
n TORONTO — Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57.
Fernández was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Florida, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for a new kidney.
Fernández won four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played. A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, he had four separate stints with Toronto and played for six other teams.
One of those was the New York Yankees, who replaced him at shortstop with a 21-year-old Derek Jeter in 1996. Fernández was slated to slide over to second base and stick around as insurance, but he broke his right elbow (for the second time in his career) lunging for a ball late in spring training and missed the entire season.
TENNIS
n BUENOS AIRES — Casper Ruud clinched his first title by beating lucky loser Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-4 in the Argentina Open final on Sunday. He is the first Norwegian to win an ATP tour title, organizers of the Buenos Aires tournament said.
The 21-year-old Ruud didn’t face a break point in his nine service games and broke his Portuguese opponent three times.
Eighth-seeded Ruud reached the final after beating Argentine Juan Ignácio Londero in the semifinals.
The 31-year-old Sousa, ranked 145th, had a walkover in his semifinal against top-seeded Diego Schwartzman. Souza, who struggled in the first set due to a left foot injury, predicted Ruud had won “the first of many titles.”
The Norwegian thanked his team and also Sousa. “I have practiced with them over the last three years,” Ruud said.
n Kiki Bertens beat Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-3 to retain the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday.
It’s the first title of 2020 for the Dutch player, who’s eighth in the world rankings. She hit six aces on the way to victory and held serve throughout.
Second-seeded Bertens needed just 1 hour, 14 minutes to beat Rybakina in the final after fighting off a second-set comeback from Rybakina by saving four break points in the opening game.
Bertens ended a 0-3 streak in tour finals to claim her first tournament win since she beat Simona Halep in Madrid in May. Bertens last successfully defended a title in Nuremburg in 2017.
Eighth-seeded Rybakina, from Kazakhstan, was playing her third final of 2020 after a strong start to the season.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.