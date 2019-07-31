NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and leading receiver Michael Thomas have agreed to a new five-year, $100 million contract, his agent said Wednesday.
Andrew Kessler of the agency Athletes First, who joined colleague David Mulugheta in negotiating the deal with the Saints, said the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses.
The agreement, first reported by NFL Network, brings to an end Thomas’ training camp holdout that spanned five practices.
The Saints had a scheduled day off on Wednesday and Thomas was expected to join practice on Thursday.
Currently, Thomas’ average annual pay of $20 million represents a new high for NFL receivers, eclipsing the $18 million per year paid to Cleveland’s Odell Beckham Jr.
n The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived injured running back Taj McGowan after he tore a ligament in his right knee during training camp.
McGowan hurt his knee in practice Tuesday, and tests revealed the extent of the damage. McGowan, an undrafted rookie from UCF, will revert to Jacksonville’s injured reserve if he clears waivers.
The Jaguars signed running back Devante Mays on Wednesday to fill McGowan’s roster spot.
PRO BASKETBALL
n MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Marko Guduric to a multi-year contract.
Terms of the deal weren’t announced.
The 24-year-old Guduric has played for Fenerbahce in Turkey the last two seasons. Guduric averaged 9.4 points and shot 47.7 percent from 3-point range while leading Fenerbahce to the 2019 Euroleague Final Four.
Guduric, who is 6-foot-6, played for KK Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade from 2013-17. He was born in Serbia and helped guide its national team to a silver-medal finish at EuroBasket 2017.
n Former NBA head coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins have joined new coach Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers formally announced Vogel’s full coaching staff Wednesday.
Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford also will be Vogel’s assistant coaches. Simon is the only holdover from former coach Luke Walton’s staff.
Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. The Hall of Fame point guard was fired by the Bucks in January 2018.
Hollins spent four seasons with Memphis and two more with the Nets, who fired him in January 2016.
The Lakers also hired Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek as player development coaches with additional responsibilities.
