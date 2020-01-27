CHENEY (AP) — Kim Aiken Jr. scored 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and Eastern Washington beat Northern Colorado 89-84 on Monday night to win its fourth straight.
Aiken hit his go-ahead 3 off a turnover for an 81-79 Eagles’ lead with 1:04 left in OT before Casson Rouse made the first of a one-and-one and Mason Peatling put-back the rebound off the second for an 84-79 lead with 40 seconds left.
The Bears closed to 85-81 on Bodie Hume’s layup, but Rouse and Peatling each made two free throws before Northern Colorado’s Tre’shon Smoots hit a 3 with two seconds left for the final score.
The Bears thought they had won it 76-74 at the end of regulation on Trent Harris’ jumper at the buzzer, but the basket was voided on a shot-clock violation.
Peatling scored 21 points, grabbed 22 rebounds, made seven assists and blocked three shots, and Jacob Davison added 20 points and three blocks for the Eagles (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference).
Jonah Radebaugh scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bears (12-7, 5-3). Kur Jockuch had 16 points and Harris had 15. Smoots and Kai Edwards scored 10 apiece.
Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State on the road on Saturday. Northern Colorado matches up against Idaho State at home on Thursday.
PRO BASKETBALL
n LOS ANGELES — The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ next game against the Clippers on Tuesday night after the deaths of retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.
The league announced the decision in a statement Monday, saying it “was made out of respect for the Lakers organization.”
The Lakers learned about the crash while flying home from an East Coast road trip Sunday. LeBron James and several other players appeared to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane.
James made his first public comments Monday night in an Instagram post including several photos of himself with Bryant. The four-time NBA MVP and 16-time All-Star said he was “heartbroken and devastated,” and had been crying repeatedly while trying to write about Bryant.
James, who joined the Lakers last season, said the two spoke by phone Sunday morning after James passed Bryant for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday night.
n Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore sees missing a second consecutive WNBA season as an extension of her decision to skip last year.
The 30-year-old told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday that her work pushing criminal justice reform wasn’t done yet.
“I think when I made my announcement last February in ‘The Players’ Tribune’ that the heartbeats of what I believed in were still true,” Moore said. “I’m still very committed to Jonathan’s case and will see it through.”
Moore has spent most of the last year trying to help a family friend overturn a conviction. Jonathan Irons has been incarcerated since 1997, convicted in the nonfatal shooting of a homeowner during a burglary. He is serving a 50-year sentence but has asked a judge to reopen his case.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n BATON ROUGE, La. — Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator, the position he held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season.
Pelini, whose hiring was announced by coach Ed Orgeron on Monday, replaces Dave Aranda, who left the Tigers to take over as Baylor’s head coach after LSU’s victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff final in New Orleans earlier this month.
“We are privileged to have one of the top defensive coordinators in all of football in Bo Pelini join our staff,” Orgeron said. “Bo has had some of the best defenses in football during his career and we are looking forward to him bringing his tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise back to LSU.”
n Oklahoma hired DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach Monday, bringing back the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average.
Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. The Sooners won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray helped the Sooners reach the BCS national championship game after the 2008 season.
Murray had a seven-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns and racked up 2,165 receiving yards and six more scores as a pro.
