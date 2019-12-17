CHENEY (AP) — Kim Aiken Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Mason Peatling had 19 points and 22 rebounds and Eastern Washington romped past Nebraska Omaha 97-56 on Tuesday night.
Jacob Davison added 12 points and six assists and Ellis Magnuson had 10 points and seven assists for the Eagles (7-3), who made 13 of 36 3-pointers and shot 54% overall. They also had a 49-32 rebounding advantage.
Matt Pile had nine points for the Mavericks (6-8), who went 3 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 33% overall.
Eastern Washington faces Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha takes on Montana at home on Saturday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n LARAMIE, Wyo. — LeeAnne Wirth scored 18 points and Jessie Loera added 16 point and No. 17 Gonzaga defeated Wyoming 65-54 on Tuesday night.
Katie Campbell hit two 3-pointers and scored Gonzaga’s first eight points of the fourth quarter and Loera’s layup at the 7:15 mark had the Bulldogs up by 17. The Cowgirls reeled off the next nine points to cut the deficit to 55-47 with 4:12 to go.
Wirth scored Gonzaga’s next four points and in the final minute Loera was 6-for-6 from the foul line. The Bulldogs made all 16 of their free throws, to offset 3-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line.
BASEBALL
n DALLAS — Corey Kluber is returning to Texas to pitch for the Rangers.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner will leave it to others to say whether his hometown team has its next ace.
“I think having a starting pitcher you can rely on every fifth day to give your team a chance to win, keep you in the ballgame, I think that stuff carries just as much weight,” Kluber said Tuesday, two days after the Rangers acquired him in a trade with Cleveland that sent outfielder Delino DeShields and reliever Emmanuel Clase to the Indians.
“As far as expecting myself to be a No. 1 starter, I feel like if you do that stuff in between starts and you prepare yourself and you do the things I talked about, I think that stuff just kind of falls in line. But that’s not what I set out to do.”
Kluber missed most of last season after breaking his right forearm when he was struck by a line drive during a start at Miami. The 33-year-old came close to returning to the Indians’ rotation but injured an oblique during a minor league rehab appearance that ended his comeback.
n The Detroit Tigers are retiring Lou Whitaker’s No. 1 this coming season.
The team announced its plans Tuesday on Twitter in what can be seen as a clear show of support for Whitaker after the standout second baseman was passed over for Hall of Fame selection earlier this month.
“What a thrill it was to watch Lou Whitaker grace the diamond for nearly two decades — a gifted talent in this glorious game,” Tigers chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.
n Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract.
The 35-year-old Smith spent the last two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston. Smith missed the beginning of last season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery before returning in July and posting a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances.
Smith didn’t allow a run in eight of his 10 postseason appearances in 2019 and finished the playoffs with a 3.12 ERA.
n The St. Louis Cardinals searched all over the world, looking for the right kind of left-handed pitcher. They think they’ve found him in Kwang Hyun Kim.
The NL Central champions announced Tuesday they had signed the 31-year-old South Korean to a two-year contract, and formally introduced their newest teammate at Busch Stadium.
Through an interpreter, Kim said he had followed the Cardinals and their success while growing up and hoped someday to play for St. Louis.
n Now that the Milwaukee Brewers have added Avisaíl García to their talented outfield, Ryan Braun could see more time at first base.
García’s $20 million, two-year contract was finalized Tuesday, a deal that includes a 2022 club option and could be worth $30 million over three years.
Braun, who turned 36 last month, is Milwaukee’s primary left fielder. The 2011 NL MVP played 18 games at first in 2018 but none this year.
“Ryan’s going to see some time at first base,” general manager David Stearns said. “He’s open to it. He understands it. We certainly believe he can play over there at a good level, so that will be part of the rotation in 2020 but that will not be his exclusive position.”
n Naturally, Stephen Strasburg thought of himself pitching for a team other than the Nationals.
After winning and being MVP of the World Series, Strasburg opted out of his contract and hit the open market. The possibility was real that he’d played his last game in a Washington uniform.
Instead, Strasburg followed the lead of boyhood idol Tony Gwynn by signing a $245 million, seven-year deal that could allow him to play his entire career with the Nationals. This contract has no opt-outs, no options and a full no-trade clause, Strasburg will be 38 when it expires and could become just the eighth pitcher in major league history to spend 17-plus seasons with the same franchise.
“It’s really hard to come by in this game,” Strasburg said Tuesday. “When you’re given an opportunity to be in one spot and grow as a person and a player, to be a part of an organization like this, you can’t really let those opportunities go by.”
