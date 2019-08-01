GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the lead after one round at the Wyndham Championship.
Mackenzie Hughes, Rory Sabbatini, Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner were a stroke back behind the South Korean leaders in the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Former Wyndham winners Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson joined Jordan Spieth among the nine players at 64.
The co-leaders shot the best rounds of their PGA Tour careers. An, a 27-year-old South Korean seeking his first career victory on tour, closed with birdies on four of his final six holes and a sand save on the par-4 18th.
An had four birdies on the front nine at Sedgefield Country Club along with those four on the back nine during his bogey-free round. He hit 15 greens in regulation.
“I’ve got to do a couple more of these rounds,” An said. “One good round won’t do it, so I need to keep it up and make a lot of birdies.”
n Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women’s British Open on Thursday.
Buhai finished just ahead of Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66.
PRO FOOTBALL
n CANTON, Ohio — Hours after visiting a hospital because of a kidney stone, Vic Fangio won a football game.
The new coach of the Denver Broncos saw a late interception set up rookie Juwann Winfree’s 15-yard touchdown catch Thursday night, and his team edged the Atlanta Falcons 14-10 in the Hall of Fame game to open the NFL’s preseason.
Yes, it was an exhibition game — the real first test comes Sept. 9 at Oakland. Still, Fangio served two decades as an NFL assistant before getting his chance to run a team. So this truly was a debut.
TENNIS
n WASHINGTON — Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
The 17-year-old beat fellow American Christina McHale 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn’t won a main draw WTA match until this week.
The women’s field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. Also Thursday, Italy’s Camila Giorgi rallied to beat Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 and could next face Nick Kyrgios. Britain’s Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move on.
PRO BASKETBALL
n MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies haven’t called Vancouver home since 2000. That’s not stopping them from tapping their Canadian roots to celebrate the NBA franchise’s 25th season.
Memphis unveiled two throwback uniforms Thursday
Jason Wexler, the Grizzlies’ president, says they wanted to take a special approach to connect the franchise’s history over the next two seasons. He says it was an easy decision to bring back the classic teal uniforms for the upcoming season to celebrate the team’s start in Vancouver along with its 25th season. Wexler says the Grizzlies will wear the “Memphis Classic” uniform first worn in 2000-2001 when the team first relocated to Tennessee during the 2020-21 season to mark the 20th anniversary of the team’s first season here.
The Grizzlies also will use an alternate court over the next two seasons redesigned to connect the team’s start in Vancouver and early stint in Memphis to today.
