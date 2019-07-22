SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney urged those at a private memorial service to remember a gift fallen teammate Tyler Skaggs gave to them.
“Take a moment, close your eyes and think of a story or even an image that reminds you of all the good times you had with Ty,” Heaney said. “Take that memory and hold it in your hearts and in your minds. That is his lasting gift to everyone here.”
Skaggs’ teammates and family gathered Monday at a Catholic church in his native Santa Monica to remember Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. He died shortly before his 28th birthday.
The mourners remembered Skaggs as a beloved son, husband, teammate and friend whose upbeat personality brought joy to everyone around him. The altar was flanked by two large red-and-white floral arrangements prominently featuring No. 45, Skaggs’ uniform number.
Hundreds of attendees laughed and cried at the eulogies from 14 speakers. Several family members related stories of Skaggs as a precocious, upbeat kid who just happened to grow into a world-class athlete.
FOOTBALL
n JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi, has submitted retirement paperwork with the NFL instead of reporting to training camp.
The Jaguars made the announcement Monday after rookies arrived at the facility. Woods was placed on the team’s reserve/retired list.
Woods’ agent, Ron Butler, says his client has been dealing with a turf toe injury that prompted the decision.
n The New York Jets have signed former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin.
The move Monday adds depth to a spot at which the team will be a bit short-handed when the regular season begins. Second-year tight end Chris Herndon was suspended by the NFL for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
