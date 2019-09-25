COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because he wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss the situation. The running back has been absent since the start of training camp due to a contract dispute.
Gordon is not expected to play Sunday when the Chargers (1-2) travel to Miami (0-3). Los Angeles’ next two games after the Dolphins are at home against Denver and Pittsburgh.
“I don’t think you walk in camp and just play right away. You can run and do all the drills you want but it is hard to simulate real football,” coach Anthony Lynn said before practice Wednesday.
Gordon was slated to make $5.6 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. That amount decreased by approximately $329,412 for each game he misses. Gordon also is subject to fines of up to $40,000 under the collective-bargaining agreement for each day he missed training camp.
￼ Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey has left the Jacksonville Jaguars to be with his family for the birth of his second child.
The team made the surprising announcement with a statement from coach Doug Marrone on Wednesday night, adding to Ramsey’s ongoing trade saga.
“Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September,” Marrone said. “We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter.
“He will return to the team when he’s ready, and we will provide an update at that time.”
Ramsey’s paternal leave — it’s unclear how long he could be gone — is the latest twist in a weird week for Jacksonville’s star cornerback.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami coach Manny Diaz says senior linebacker Zach McCloud has chosen to redshirt this season and preserve his final year of eligibility for 2020.
McCloud was a three-year starter at Miami but appeared only sparingly in the Hurricanes’ first four games this season, with the team primarily using two-linebacker sets instead of having three on the field as in years past. McCloud can still appear in one more game this season and be eligible for the redshirt, under a new NCAA rule that went into effect in 2018.
Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney have gotten the overwhelming majority of the snaps at linebacker this year.
PRO BASKETBALL
￼ MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired former player agent Joe Branch as an assistant general manager, completing their front office makeover under new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.
The Wolves announced Wednesday the addition of Branch, who came from the agency RocNation Sports. He had Justise Winslow, Danny Green and Caris LeVert among his clients. Prior to that, he represented players for the agency Landmark Sports Group. Branch has also worked at Nike and at the NBA league office and taught at Rice and Long Island universities.
Branch and Gianluca Pascucci will be the assistant general managers, under incumbent general manager Scott Layden. Rosas also hired Sachin Gupta as executive vice president of basketball operations.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.