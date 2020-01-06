FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight straight years while coaching two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for similar results from McCarthy with Dak Prescott.
McCarthy, who won the title as Green Bay’s coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the decision.
McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn’t return after 9½ seasons.
Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week.
Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy. That’s the only other head coaching job the 56-year-old has held. He was fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.
McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.
Dallas hasn’t been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett’s nine full seasons.
n Brian Daboll spruced up his résumé and improved as a coach since the previous time he was in Cleveland nearly a decade ago.
The Browns haven’t changed much.
Daboll, who got his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL with the Browns under Eric Mangini, interviewed Monday for Cleveland’s coaching job as one of the team’s top candidates decided to go elsewhere.
After a one-day break, the Browns resumed their search by meeting with Daboll, who just completed his second season as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator.
n The New York Giants have interviewed New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge for their vacant head coaching job.
The 38-year-old Judge has been a part of five championship teams, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and two college football titles with Alabama.
Judge is the fifth candidate the Giants have interviewed since firing Pat Shurmur last week.
The Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach met with co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams at the team’s headquarters in New Jersey on Monday.
The Giants are also expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baylor coach Matt Rhule this week.
TENNIS
n BRISBANE, Australia — Novak Djokovic patted the left side of his chest above his heart with his right hand, wished his Serbian supporters a Merry Christmas, and told everyone else listening: “See you in Sydney.”
The seven-time Australian Open champion won his singles and doubles matches back-to-back to guide Serbia to a comeback win over France on Monday and secure a spot in the ATP Cup quarterfinals.
Djokovic saved all nine break points he faced against ninth-ranked Gael Monfils in a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the singles, leveling the match after Benoit Paire had beaten Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the opening match to give France a 1-0 lead.
With Pat Rafter Arena packed with flag-waving, chanting Serbs, the atmosphere for the deciding doubles encounter was like a compact soccer stadium. Djokovic needed treatment above his right elbow in the second set and lost a point for encroachment — when the French called for a review of his volley at the net — before he and Viktor Troicki beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-3 at 12:37 a.m. in Brisbane. Serbia leads Group A with two wins.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n MOBILE, Ala. — Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marcus Bradley, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Miami of Ohio 27-17 in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday night.
Lewis was 19 for 26 for 246 yards as the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-3) earned their first bowl win since 2014. Bradley finished with seven receptions for 88 yards.
Lewis found Bradley for a 9-yard score with 10:51 left in the third quarter. They connected for a 12-yard TD with 2:26 left in the third, lifting Louisiana-Lafayette to a 24-10 lead.
Elijah Mitchell also had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who earned their first bowl win outside their home state since 1944.
Miami (8-6) pulled within seven on Jaylon Bester’s 1-yard touchdown run with 11:35 left. but Stevie Artigue kicked a 38-yard field goal to help Louisiana-Lafayette close out the victory.
Brett Gabbert was 22 for 31 for 248 yards for Miami, and Jack Sorenson had 10 receptions for 107 yards. Gabbert is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
BASEBALL
n DETROIT — The Tigers avoided arbitration with Michael Fulmer, agreeing Monday to a $2.8 million, one-year deal with the right-hander after he missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
It’s the same amount Fulmer received last year when he lost his arbitration case with the Tigers.
Fulmer was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and won 10 games in 2017, but he struggled in 2018, and that season ended early for him because of a right knee injury.
