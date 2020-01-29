HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been hired to replace AJ Hinch as the manager of the Houston Astros.
The team announced the hiring on Wednesday and said Baker will be introduced in Houston on Thursday.
The 70-year-old became the oldest manager in the big leagues. Hinch was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
“Throughout his successful career, Dusty has embodied the qualities that we were looking for in a manager,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “He’s a winner, and more importantly, a strong leader who has earned the respect of not only his players, but of virtually everyone that he has touched in baseball. We’re extremely excited to name Dusty as the new leader of our ballclub.”
Baker’s hiring was a sign the AL champions wanted to add a veteran presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.
n Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling.
The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n NEW ORLEANS — LSU record-setting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has been named the recipient of the Manning Award for the 2019 season.
The award, which is administered by the Sugar Bowl and was announced on Wednesday, is presented to the nation’s top college quarterback and is the rare national honor that takes postseason performances into consideration.
Burrow already was viewed as the top quarterback in the nation before the College Football Playoff and only built on those credentials during LSU’s 63-28 semifinal victory over Oklahoma and 42-25 national title triumph over Clemson.
PRO BASKETBALL
n WASHINGTON — The WNBA champion Washington Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.
The Mystics said Wednesday that Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs.
The team says an update will be provided at the start of training camp this spring. The 2020 regular season starts in May. The Mystics open the season May 16 against Los Angeles.
Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game for the Mystics last season. She played through the back injury to compete in all nine playoff games and help Washington win its first WNBA title in franchise history.
