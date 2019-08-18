SEATTLE (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 14 points and the Seattle Storm never trailed in an 82-74 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.
Jewell Loyd and Natasha Howard had 13 points apiece, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis added 11 and Mercedes Russell and Alysha Clark scored 10 apiece for Seattle (15-13).
Clark made a pull-up jumper, stole a pass and then fed Canada for a basket that made it 11-0 midway through the first quarter. Minnesota went 0 for 5 from the field and committed six turnovers during that span.
Odyssey Sims scored 18 of her season-high 30 points in the third quarter as the Lynx (13-14) trimmed their deficit to 67-63. Loyd converted a 3-point play to spark a 9-2 run to open the fourth and Minnesota never again threatened.
AUTO RACING
n LONG POND, Pa. — Will Power won the shortened race Sunday at Pocono Raceway, the 13th straight season he’s won an IndyCar race. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area.
Lightning strikes at Pocono after a rain-shortened NASCAR race killed one fan in 2012.
Power was in the right position to a win a race marred by yet another horrific wreck that collected five drivers on the first lap and sent Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist to the hospital.
GOLF
n MEDINAH, Ill. — Justin Thomas had more stress than he needed Sunday before regaining control with four birdies on the back nine at Medinah to win the BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup finale.
Thomas closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay, who shot 65 and will be the No. 2 seed.
Thomas started with a six-shot lead and still led by that margin through seven holes. Three holes later, Cantlay narrowed the lead to two shots with eight to play. Thomas answered with three birdies on the next five holes, and Cantlay couldn’t keep up.
The top 30 advance to the Tour Championship. Masters champion Tiger Woods will not be among them to defend his title at East Lake.
