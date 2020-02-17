BERLIN (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles was named the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year for the third time on Monday, while Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton shared the men’s award.
Biles won five gold medals, including a record fifth all-around title, at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart. That made her the most decorated gymnast ever at worlds with 25 medals.
“There cannot be many sportsmen or women who dominate their sports the way she has in gymnastics,” five-time Olympic gold medalist Nadia Comaneci said. “We have to keep remembering that she is just 22, and she is likely to win another stack of gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics.”
The men’s award was shared for the first time, with Messi and Hamilton getting an equal share of the votes from fans worldwide.
Messi became the first soccer player to get the award after helping lead Barcelona to the Spanish league title, while Hamilton won his sixth Formula One championship.
“I am honored to be the first to win this award being a sportsperson coming from a team sport, and not an individual sport which is usually the case,” Messi said in a videotaped message.
Biles was one of three Americans recognized at the award ceremony in Berlin.
Snowboarder Chloe Kim won her second straight Action Sportsperson of the Year award and the Ukraine-born Oksana Masters was named Disability Sportsperson of the Year.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n STORRS, Conn. — UConn forward Akok Akok suffered a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon during the Huskies’ win over Memphis, the school said Monday.
The injury occurred during the first minute of Sunday’s 64-61 victory after Akok had blocked a shot and was running back down court.
The extent of the injury was confirmed Monday by an MRI.
Akok will undergo surgery later this week and will miss the remainder of the season.
The 6-foot-9 freshman played in all 25 games for UConn, starting 24 of them. He averaged 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds and his 66 blocked shots lead the American Athletic Conference.
BASEBALL
n PHOENIX — Backup infielder Aledmys Díaz went to arbitration Monday with the Houston Astros, who offered the same $2 million salary he earned last year.
Díaz asked arbitrators Mark Burstein, Stephen Raymond, Gary Kendellen for a raise to $2.6 million.
Acquired from Toronto in November 2018, Díaz hit .271 for the AL champions with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 247 plate appearances over 69 games. He was 0 for 9 with a walk in the postseason.
A decision is expected Wednesday.
Teams are 6-1 against players this year, beating Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.
Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez is the lone winning player so far.
A decision is expected Wednesday for Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar, whose hearing was Friday. Aguilar asked for a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 and the Marlins argued for $2,325,000.
n Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball’s major league drug program.
Martes tested positive for Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said Monday. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses.
A 24-year-old right-hander, Martes is on the Astros’ 40-man major league roster but hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2017.
He was suspended last March 12 for 80 games following a positive test for Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use. Martes returned Aug. 21 and made two starts for the rookie level Gulf Coast Astros and one for Quad Cities of the Class A Midwest League. He was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 5 1/3 innings.
TENNIS
n DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kim Clijsters’ first WTA Tour match since 2012 ended with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) loss to Garbine Muguruza at the Dubai Championships on Monday.
The 36-year-old Clijsters is making a second comeback — this time after more than seven years away from professional tennis — but was broken in the opening game against Muguruza, a fellow former No. 1.
Muguruza broke again for a 5-2 lead and was two breaks up at 3-0 in the second set before Clijsters found her stride. The Belgian leveled the set at 4-4 but Muguruza then converted her second match point in the tiebreaker.
“I had a good feeling out there,” Clijsters said. “Second set, I felt I was really in the match.”
PRO FOOTBALL
n INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has added Matt Raich and Jerrod Johnson to his coaching staff.
Raich will serve as special defensive assistant-assistant defensive line coach while Johnson becomes the team’s offensive quality control coach.
Raich has spent most of the past two decades in the NFL, making stops at Pittsburgh, Arizona, Detroit and Cincinnati. He most recently served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.
Johnson worked with the Colts last season as part of the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. He also worked with San Francisco’s quarterbacks in 2017 as part of the same initiative.
Johnson played with Dallas, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in the NFL, as well as the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL and the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. He coached at St. Thomas High School in Houston from 2015-18.
