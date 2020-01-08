BOSTON (AP) — Whether Tom Brady will return as quarterback of the New England Patriots next season is still an open question. But the 42-year-old on Wednesday gave another indication that he isn’t done playing football.
In an Instagram post to fans, Brady said “I still have more to prove” following a season that ended with the Patriots failing to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.
“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” he wrote. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.”
New England’s season ended with a 20-13 loss in the wild-card round to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. A six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Most Valuable Player of the NFL title game and three-time winner of the league MVP, Brady could become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March.
That has placed team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick on the clock to either bring back Brady for his 21st season or watch the franchise’s greatest player depart from the only team he’s called home.
Belichick said this week that there isn’t an established timeline to resolve Brady’s status, but he acknowledged that his case is unusual.
“Everybody’s situation is different,” Belichick said. “Certainly, Tom is an iconic figure in this organization. And nobody respects Tom more than I do.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n SAN DIEGO — The Rocky Long-Brady Hoke circle is complete.
Long announced his retirement Wednesday as San Diego State’s football coach after taking the Aztecs to nine straight bowl games. He was replaced by Hoke, the Aztecs’ defensive line coach.
Nine years ago, Long was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after Hoke left for his dream job at Michigan.
Long, who turns 70 on Jan. 27, gave himself some wiggle room by saying he has decided to retire from coaching “at this point.”
“It’s time. I love coaching, but I don’t necessarily love all the things that head coaches do,” Long said.
He seems open to maybe taking a job as a defensive coordinator somewhere else. Hoke joked that he might recruit Long as the Aztecs’ defensive coordinator.
Long originally came to SDSU as Hoke’s defensive coordinator in 2009 after resigning as New Mexico’s coach.
n Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.
Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL “has always been my biggest dream.”
He was a unanimous All-America this season and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.
Biadasz, a 6-foot-3, 321-pounder from Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus also are leaving early.
BASEBALL
n BOSTON — Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren’t able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.
“The Commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room. Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter,” the league said in a statement.
n Robinson Chirinos and the Texas Rangers were close Wednesday to a $6.5 million, one-year contract to reunite after the veteran catcher spent a season with the AL West rival Houston Astros.
A person familiar with the deal said the agreement was contingent on a successful physical. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no official announcement.
Chirinos would have a $5.5 million salary this season. The deal includes a $6.5 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.
After six seasons with the Rangers, Chirinos became a free agent when Texas declined a $4.5 million option after the 2019 season and he signed a $5.75 million deal with Houston. He hit .238 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs in 114 games for the American League champions, while catching for AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and runner-up Gerrit Cole. He homered in Games 3 and 4 of the World Series, including a pair in Game 4.
