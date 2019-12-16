NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning’s record of 539 career touchdown passes came in the third quarter, when Brees hit tight end Josh Hill for a 5-yard score. Brees’ next pass in the game was the 541st scoring toss of his career, a 28-yard TD to reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill that put the Saints up 34-0.
“It was special, everything about the night,” Brees said. “It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes, because I never thought I’d have a chance to be part of something like this.”
The 40-year-old Brees came into the game already holding NFL records for completions with 6,792 and yards passing with 72,577 — and built on those numbers by also setting a record for completion percentage in a game. He completed 29 of 30 passes — 96.7% — for 307 yards before being relieved by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter. That broke the mark Philip Rivers had held since completing 28 of 29 (96.6%) against Arizona last season.
“He had a hot hand, obviously,” Payton said. “Guys were making plays, but that’s awfully difficult to do.”
The victory kept the Saints (11-3), who’d already won the NFC South, in the running with San Francisco (11-3) and Green Bay (11-3) for one of the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs. The Colts (6-8) were eliminated from playoff contention after losing their fourth straight and sixth out of seven.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n LOS ANGELES — Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is staying at No. 22 Southern California.
Harrell and the Trojans (8-4) have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the school announced Monday.
The 34-year-old Harrell was a widely sought candidate for other top collegiate jobs after his sole season running the Trojans’ offense, including the open offensive coordinator position at Texas and some head coaching positions.
But Harrell elected to stay with USC and head coach Clay Helton, who will return next year for his fifth full season in charge.
“It’s a really special place, and we’ve built something really special here,” Harrell said in a video released by the school to announce his return. “Excited to compete one more time with the team we have coming back at the Holiday Bowl … and moving forward, we’ve laid the foundation to compete for championships not only at the Pac-12 level, but at the national level. We’re excited to be here, and I can’t wait to continue what we started.”
BASEBALL
n ARLINGTON, Texas — The opening of the new ballpark for the Texas Rangers isn’t expected to be delayed after a fire that damaged about 2,000 square feet near the roof, construction officials said Monday.
The fire Saturday started when sparks from welding work ignited combustible materials being stored in a sub-roof area on one of the upper floors at Globe Life Field, fire officials said.
The first game at the new stadium is set for March 23, an exhibition against St. Louis. The first regular season game is March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rangers spent 26 seasons at Globe Life Park, across the street from the site of the new $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium.
Manhattan Construction Vice President Greg McClure said some metal decking damaged by the fire will have to be replaced. The investigation is continuing.
n The Tampa Bay Rays and Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo have finalized a two-year contract worth about $12 million.
The 28-year-old Tsutsugo will be formally introduced by the Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.
Tsutsugo was made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohama of Japan’s Central League. The Rays will have to pay a posting fee of about $2.4 million to his former club.
A left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, Tsutsugo batted .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBIs during 10 seasons with Yokohama, including 44 homers and 110 RBIs in 2016.
n All-Star pitcher Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $15 million, two-year contact, a person familiar with deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday night because the agreement had not been announced.
Miley, a 33-year-old left-hander, was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts for the AL champion Houston Astros.
He had a $4.5 million base salary and earned $500,000 in performance bonuses. He made just one postseason appearance, allowing three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings in the Game 3 Division Series loss to Tampa Bay.
Miley is 85-82 with a 4.23 ERA in nine seasons for Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016), Baltimore (2016-17), Milwaukee (2018) and Houston.
He was an All-Star in 2012, when he went 16-11.
