FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Antonio Brown had a stellar debut with the New England Patriots.
Whether he will have an opportunity for a repeat performance this week will be up to the NFL.
Brown led the Patriots with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown during New England’s 43-0 win over of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Now as the Patriots prepare to host the New York Jets this week, Brown and the team must again wait and see if looming sexual assault and rape allegations against him will make him subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
On Monday, the NFL declined to comment on when it was meeting with Britney Taylor, a former trainer of Brown who filed a civil lawsuit in Florida last week alleging he sexually assaulted her on three occasions between 2017 and 2018. But the league told the Patriots last week that it planned to open an investigation into the matter.
Brown has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.
Sports Illustrated also published a story Monday afternoon in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh. Brown also denied those allegations through his attorney.
￼ Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish and was traded Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020, two people familiar with the negotiations said.
The people confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced it. The teams will also swap late-round picks.
￼ Odell Beckham Jr. had an 89-yard touchdown catch and a spectacular one-handed grab in his return to MetLife Stadium, and Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns did just enough to beat the short-handed and banged-up New York Jets 23-3 on Monday night.
Beckham, traded from the Giants in March, helped the Browns (1-1) bounce back from a 30-point loss to Tennessee in their opener to top the Jets (0-2).
New York lost quarterback Trevor Siemian to an ankle injury in the second quarter, and Luke Falk — promoted from the practice squad earlier in the day — played the rest of the game. Siemian was starting in place of Sam Darnold, who’s sidelined for at least a few weeks while recovering from mononucleosis.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa says it has contacted Iowa State after the Hawkeye Marching Band was subjected to “inappropriate actions” during Saturday’s football game between the two rivals.
The statement from Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Monday did not include details and said only that “we have contacted Iowa State athletics administration and are working to gather additional information.”
No. 18 Iowa rallied to beat Iowa State 18-17 on the road. The game at Jack Trice Stadium lasted nearly 6½ hours after a pair of weather delays, and some fans from Iowa State’s student section ran onto the field during the second interruption before being sent back by security.
Iowa’s band, like the team itself, was booed heavily by the Iowa State student section when it entered the stadium before kickoff.
￼ Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks was arrested early Sunday morning after a records check during a traffic stop revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge.
University of Tennessee police said Banks made an illegal U-turn Sunday shortly before 4 a.m. Police said they arrested Banks for having an active warrant for failure to appear in court following a July 17 citation on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe said “we are aware of the situation” and added that “it was related to an unresolved traffic violation which he has now resolved.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
￼ CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett has declined a pay raise offered by the school and instead asked school officials for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement.
University officials said in a news release Monday that Bennett did sign a one-year contract extension, but instead of a pay hike for himself, the coach asked athletic director Carla Williams to focus his staff and the program. The release also stated that Bennett and his wife also made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program for current and former players.
It is unclear how much of a raise Bennett declined.
Bennett earned nearly $6 million last season and received a $1 million retention bonus. The extension means Bennett is under contract with the school for the next seven years.
“I have more than enough,” Bennett said in the release, adding that the gift was his wife’s idea. “If there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much (in men’s basketball), that’s my desire.”
