CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Tampa Bay held Cam Newton in check and came up with a late goal-line stand and the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 20-14 early Friday to give coach Bruce Arians his first victory with the team.
Chris Godwin had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards and a score and the Bucs won despite converting only 2 of 12 first downs in the game that was delayed 25 minutes in first quarter because of lightning in the area.
Newton finished with 324 yards passing, but was held without a touchdown for the second straight game. He also fumbled again.
Newton couldn’t get the Panthers (0-2) into the end zone on the final drive despite numerous breaks. On fourth down play from the 2, the Bucs stopped Christian McCaffrey after he took a snap out of the wildcat formation to take over on downs.
The Buccaneers (1-1) got plenty of pressure on Newton with three sacks coming from Shaquil Barrett. They also held McCaffrey to 53 total yards from scrimmage after he racked up 209 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Panthers failed to reach the end zone, only scoring on Joey Slye’s four field goals and a safety by Luke Kuechly. They are 0-2 for the first time since the 2013 season.
￼ Chris Smith’s football family is comforting him through the toughest days of his life.
Smith was surrounded by most of his Browns teammates Wednesday, hours after the popular defensive end watched helplessly as his girlfriend was killed in a horrific accident as they were driving home.
The Browns’ bond has stretched beyond the field for Smith.
“That’s a brother in our locker room,” safety Morgan Burnett said. “Some things, it’s deeper than football. This is a brotherhood in this locker room and we’re going to be there to support our brother by any means. It’s deeper than football.”
Early Wednesday morning, Petara Cordero, who gave birth to the couple’s daughter last month, was struck by a car as she stood on a highway roadside. Smith told police a tire on his Lamborghini blew out and caused his car to spin and crash on I-90 West of Cleveland. The 26-year-old Cordero exited the vehicle and she was stuck by an oncoming car driven by a woman who admitted to police she had been drinking.
BASKETBALL
￼ DONGGUAN, China — The U.S. came to China looking to again be the best in the world.
It will go home with the worst tournament showing in program history.
Such is the reality for the Americans now, assured of finishing no better than seventh at the World Cup after falling to Serbia 94-89 in a consolation game Thursday night. The previous worst finish for a U.S. men’s team in major tournament appearances was sixth at the 2002 world championships.
“We’ve committed to this from Day One,” U.S. guard Joe Harris said. “To get all the way to this point and just kind of have it abruptly come up short, it really stings.”
The Americans — the top-ranked team in the world — will be seventh or eighth in China, depending on the outcome of their consolation finale against Poland on Saturday. Harrison Barnes scored 22 for the U.S., which got 18 from Kemba Walker and 16 from Khris Middleton. And even though this team earned the U.S. a berth into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics field, Barnes noted postgame that Saturday’s finale may be the last time many members of the World Cup squad get the chance to play for their country.
“We’re also the ones who stepped up to the plate when others stepped down. We qualified our nation for the Olympics,” U.S. center Myles Turner wrote as part of a thread on Twitter after the game.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.