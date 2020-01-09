DETROIT (AP) — John Beilein’s first season as an NBA coach took another turbulent turn because of a comment he made during a film session.
Beilein said Thursday he had apologized after using the word “thugs” while reviewing film with his players the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team’s effort level.
Beilein repeated that explanation Thursday after his team’s shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons.
“I was saying: ‘We’re making a lot of mistakes mentally, and we deserve better because we’re really playing hard right now. We’re not playing like slugs. We’re playing hard,’” Beilein said. “And somehow that word came out.”
Beilein said he called the players afterward to explain the situation, and said he apologized.
“There was really positive reinforcement from the guys this morning and last night. Very understanding, but it’s something that certainly they understand that it was serious,” Beilein said. “Something that shouldn’t have happened.”
The rebuilding Cavaliers made a bold move when they hired Beilein, who had never coached in the NBA and turns 67 next month. He was highly regarded at the college level for his offensive acumen and his ability to develop players.
Beilein left his job at Michigan to take over the Cavaliers before this season, but he’s off to a rocky start. Even after winning Thursday’s game 115-112 in overtime, Cleveland is 11-27, and there have been hints of dysfunction along the way.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n CHENEY — Derrick Carter-Hollinger had a season-high 20 points plus 14 rebounds as Montana rolled past Eastern Washington 90-63 on Thursday night.
Carter-Hollinger made 9 of 12 shots. He added four blocks.
Sayeed Pridgett had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Montana (8-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Kendal Manuel added 14 points. Timmy Falls had 12 points, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the visiting team.
The 90 points were a season best for Montana, which also posted a season-high 21 assists.
Eastern Washington scored 35 second-half points, a season low for the team.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n SPOKANE — Katie Campbell and LeeAnne Wirth led a balanced attack with 14 points apiece and No. 16 Gonzaga crushed Saint Mary’s 74-49 on Thursday night in a battle between the last unbeaten teams in the West Coast Conference.
Jill Townsend’s 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 19-8 lead and then they held the Gaels to two free throws in the second quarter to coast to their 13th straight win.
Townsend had 11 points and Jenn Wirth 10 with 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (15-1, 4-0). Ten players played at least 10 minutes and scored for the Bulldogs, who shot 47% and held Saint Mary’s to 25% shooting (13 of 52). The Gaels went 19 of 22 from the foul line and 4 of 22 from 3-point range.
The second quarter opened with Saint Mary’s making a pair of free throws and Gonzaga scoring the next 18 points as the Gaels went 0 of 15 from the field.
TENNIS
n SYDNEY — Novak Djokovic had an almost full house on his side at Ken Rosewell Arena, and felt like he needed to be a responsible host for his guests.
There was a delay in the 10th game of the third set of his ATP Cup quarterfinal match against Denis Shapovalov on Friday when a spectator needed medical attention from paramedics and Djokovic, despite being down 0-30 while serving for the match, took a bottle of water over toward the stadium seating and asked the crowd to pass it along.
He got back level at 30-30 in that game before Shapovalov broke to level the set at 5-5. The Canadian saved a breakpoint in the next game but after it went to a tiebreaker following 2 1/2 hours, Djokovic seized control by winning the first five points and then finished off a comeback 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Dusan Lajovic had earlier beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 and so Djokovic’s win sealed the quarterfinal ahead of the doubles match, giving Serbia a spot in the semifinals against Russia.
n Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys won Friday at the Brisbane International to set up a semifinal encounter at Pat Rafter Arena.
Kvitova beat qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2 and Keys beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Brady was coming off wins over Maria Sharapova in the first round and top-ranked Ash Barty in the second.
Keys, a 2017 U.S. Open finalist, reached the semifinals in Brisbane for the first time in four attempts.
