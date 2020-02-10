COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers’ 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end.
The franchise announced Monday that Rivers will enter free agency and won’t return to Los Angeles for the upcoming season. General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that as they talked through various scenarios with Rivers, it became apparent it would be best for both “to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.”
Rivers’ future in powder blue was the main storyline late in the season after the Chargers were eliminated from postseason consideration. He said during the final weeks that he intended to play in 2020, even if that meant going to another team.
The 38-year old Rivers was emotional and in a reflective mood after the Chargers’ 31-21 loss to Kansas City in the season finale. He acknowledged it would be weird to be in another uniform but didn’t think it would be much of an adjustment.
Los Angeles made the playoffs in 2018 but was 5-11 this season with nine losses by one score. The seven-win decline was the worst dropoff in the league in 2019 and the second biggest in franchise history. Rivers’ 4,615 passing yards were fourth in the league, but his 20 interceptions were third most and just one off tying a career high.
n Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.
Garrett, who was banned indefinitely for ripping off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it during the closing seconds of a Nov. 15 game, discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the meeting.
There is no timetable for Garrett’s return. However, he has expressed remorse for his conduct, and his meeting with Goodell was a necessary step in order to get back on the field in 2020.
n The Los Angeles Rams have hired Denver outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley as their new defensive coordinator.
The Rams also announced the hirings of offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and special teams coordinator John Bonamego on Monday.
The three key members of Sean McVay’s coaching staff will be formally introduced Wednesday, nearly a month after Staley got the job.
The 37-year-old Staley is an unorthodox choice to replace NFL veteran Wade Phillips, who was fired by McVay last month after the Rams missed the playoffs despite finishing 9-7.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n CINCINNATI — Coach Luke Fickell informed Michigan State on Monday that he’s decided to stay at Cincinnati, leaving the Spartans to resume their search to find Mark Dantonio’s replacement.
Fickell has rebuilt Cincinnati into a Top 25 program in his three seasons. Dantonio, who stepped down from the job this month, also coached at Cincinnati.
After considering the Michigan State job over the weekend, Fickell announced he was staying because his family is comfortable in Cincinnati.
“I know at some point in time things always come to an end, whether they get rid of you, kids leave — there’s all kinds of things,” Fickell said in a video posted on the team’s website. “But the bottom line is first and foremost family. Obviously my family loves it here.”
Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman focused on Fickell with the advice of Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo, who was also part of the search that landed Dantonio from Cincinnati.
Fickell has led the Bearcats back into the national spotlight. They were in the Top 25 most of last season, going 11-3 with a 38-6 victory over Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.