WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a bill criminalizing international doping conspiracies before this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, saying it would be a strong deterrent in the absence of adequate punishment for past Russian doping.
USADA CEO Travis Tygart testified before the Senate Commerce Committee. The House has unanimously approved the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, named for the Moscow lab director who blew the whistle on Russia’s state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and the bill — which also includes protections for whistleblowers — has bipartisan support in the Senate.
“We all now have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fix the global anti-doping system,” Tygart said. “We host the LA Olympic Games in 2028, and we want it real, not rigged.”
The World Anti-Doping Agency, which receives more funding from the United States than from any other country, is lobbying for extensive changes to the bill. In a letter to the Senate this week, WADA said the bill would “have the unintended consequences of shattering the anti-doping system” if passed without changes.
The bill would allow U.S. prosecutors to go after doping schemes at international events in which Americans are involved as athletes, sponsors or broadcasters. WADA has concerns about the “extraterritorial” jurisdiction the bill proposes. Many U.S. corruption laws, including those used to prosecute FIFA executives in the soccer-bidding scandal, also allow charges for crimes committed overseas.
“Currently, there are elements of the Act that could backfire and be counterproductive for the protection of clean sport around the world,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said Tuesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado will bring three hallowed football numbers out of retirement at the growing requests from recruits.
Byron “Whizzer” White’s No. 24, Joe Romig’s No. 67 and Bobby Anderson’s No. 11 will all be worn again. The family of White, who died in 2002, along with Romig and Anderson approved the decision to bring back their numbers.
Those three players will still be honored through a patch that will appear on the jersey. It will bear their name and years they played for Colorado.
“Current players and recruits ask all the time for jersey numbers, and often the retired ones have come up,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said Wednesday in a statement. “It should also bring a spotlight back to those three players every time a TV camera shows them head-on or a picture appears in a newspaper or online. The names White, Romig and Anderson will be celebrated all over again.”
PRO FOOTBALL
n ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed running back Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.
Richard was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month before signing this deal.
Richard originally joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has become a key part of the offense with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.
Richard played all 16 games last season, catching 36 passes for 323 yards and running 39 times for 145 yards.
Richard has played all 64 games since joining the Raiders. He has carried the ball 233 times for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns and caught 160 passes for 1,380 yards and three scores.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.