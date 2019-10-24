MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook had 171 total yards and the game’s only touchdown, helping Kirk Cousins beat his old team on the first try and carrying the Minnesota Vikings to a 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.
Cook, the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage, rushed 23 times for 98 yards and caught five passes for 73 yards for the Vikings (6-2) in their fourth straight victory. Cousins went 23 for 26 for 285 yards without a turnover against the Redskins (1-7), who drafted him in 2012 and made him the full-time starter in 2015.
Case Keenum, the quarterback Cousins replaced, had his return to Minnesota spoiled by a concussion that kept him out of the second half. Keenum also lost a fumble on a first-quarter sack. Rookie Dwayne Haskins threw an interception deep in Minnesota territory when the Redskins trailed by only seven points.
Another former Vikings standout, Adrian Peterson, had 14 carries for 76 yards and in the process moved up to sixth place on the NFL’s career rushing list.
Keenum’s last time in the stadium was nearly two years ago, when his last-play touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs gave the Vikings a victory over New Orleans in a divisional round playoff game, but there was little reason to make this game a memory. Keenum went 12 for 16 for 130 yards.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Athletic Association will pay Papa John’s founder John Schnatter $9.5 million over 5½ years in a settlement to terminate the pizza chain’s naming rights to Cardinal Stadium.
The school last year removed the Papa John’s name and logo from the 60,800-seat stadium amid fallout from a report that Schnatter used a racial slur during a company conference call.
Some Cardinal players had also called for its removal. ULAA and the Board of Trustees approved the agreement Thursday that will immediately pay Schnatter $1.5 million with four subsequent annual payments of $2 million every July.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said the settlement allows the school to reclaim and resell naming rights to help pay the remaining installments.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
nRALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State says guard Blake Harris is no longer with the program for unspecified personal reasons.
Team spokesman Craig Hammel announced the roster move Thursday, three days before the Wolfpack plays Mount Olive in an exhibition game.
Harris averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 assists while playing 30 games as a sophomore last season. The native of Chapel Hill transferred to N.C. State from Missouri, where he started nine of his 14 games in 2017-18 before leaving.
TENNIS
n BASEL, Switzerland — Stan Wawrinka set up an all-Swiss quarterfinal against Roger Federer by outlasting Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 at the Swiss Indoors on Thursday.
Wawrinka saved two break points when serving at 5-5 in the decider, then converted his second match point after six deuces in the next game.
After the 48th-ranked Tiafoe couldn’t handle Wawrinka’s fierce backhand passing shot, the two men hugged at the net.
Now aged 38 and 34, respectively, Federer and Wawrinka teamed up to win doubles gold for Switzerland at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
GOLF
n INZAI CITY, Japan — Heavy rain washed out the second round of the Zozo Championship on Friday in the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan.
Tiger Woods was tied with Gary Woodland after both players shot 64 in the opening round on Thursday.
“Due to heavy rain in the area, the second round has been postponed for the day and will resume on Saturday,” the PGA Tour said in a statement, adding that tee times for the second round will run from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.
Woods is making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour, needing one victory to reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead.
Organizers said the golf course had already taken on an inch of rain early Friday and was “unplayable.” More rain is in the forecast with three to five inches expected on Friday.
Cloudy conditions with the possibility of rain are forecast for the weekend and organizers were confident they could still complete four rounds of golf by Sunday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.