FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob Davison scored 17 points and added five assists to lead Big Sky Conference leader Eastern Washington to a 77-66 win over Northern Arizona on Monday night.
Eastern Washington has now won six straight games, including the first two games in a three-game road stretch. Northern Arizona had its five-game win streak snapped.
Mason Peatling, named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Monday, scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Eagles (15-6, 8-2 Big Sky). Kim Aiken Jr. added 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jack Perry chipped in another 15 points.
Brooks DeBisschop scored 20 points to tie his career high, grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists to lead Northern Arizona (12-8, 6-5). Bernie Andre had 14 points off the bench and Cameron Shelton scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Eastern Washington faces Montana in Missoula on Thursday. The Lumberjacks travel to face Idaho State.
SOCCER
n HOUSTON — Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday night to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
The World Cup-winning U.S. team extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. The Americans wrapped up the group stage with three shutouts and 18 goals.
Both teams had already earned a spot in the semifinals of the tournament later this week in Carson, California. Eight teams are playing in the tournament, which will determine the region’s two berths to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
The semifinal matchups will be determined on Tuesday when Canada plays Mexico in Edinburg, Texas. The winner of that match will avoid the top-ranked Americans.
TENNIS
n MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings Monday after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while Sofia Kenin’s first Grand Slam trophy boosted her to a career-high No. 7 — and made her the leading American — on the WTA list.
Djokovic’s 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday allowed the 32-year-old from Serbia to rise one spot and move back ahead of Rafael Nadal.
Nadal had overtaken Djokovic in November and, at age 33, became the oldest year-end No. 1. But Nadal lost ranking points by getting eliminated in the Australian Open quarterfinals, by Thiem, one year after being the runner-up to Djokovic.
This is Djokovic’s 276th week leading the ATP, the third-most in the history of the computerized rankings, which began in the 1970s. Roger Federer holds the record of 310, followed by Pete Sampras with 286.
If Djokovic can stay at No. 1 until the first week of October, he will surpass Federer.
PRO FOOTBALL
n LOS ANGELES — Willie Wood, the Hall of Fame defensive back who won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and made the first interception in Super Bowl history, died Monday. He was 83.
Wood died of natural causes in Washington, according to Robert Schmidt, his longtime friend and former teammate at Southern California. Wood had suffered from advanced dementia for several years.
After being undrafted out of Southern California, Wood sent postcards to several NFL teams seeking a tryout. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder signed as a free agent with the Packers and played safety for them from 1960-71.
“The Packers saw his heart while the others saw his size,” Jim Hill, who played for the Packers from 1972-74 and now is sports director for KCBS-TV in Los Angeles, told The Associated Press. “Vince had an eye like Joe Torre or Tom Lasorda. He could see talent where other people couldn’t.”
Wood had a key interception in the first Super Bowl, returning it 50 yards to set up a third quarter touchdown that sealed the Packers’ 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 1967.
n The Atlanta Falcons have cut ties with outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks in the team’s run to the Super Bowl but didn’t come close to matching that production over the last three seasons.
The decision announced Monday means the 27-year-old Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 18.
“As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we’d like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization,” general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement.
Beasley was the No. 8 overall pick out of Clemson in 2015. He blossomed in his second season, leading the league with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles as the Falcons made the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history.
n The Detroit Lions signed free agent guard Josh Garnett, a former first-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Lions announced the move Monday and did not disclose contract terms.
Garnett was the 28th pick in the 2016 draft out of Stanford. He spent three seasons with the 49ers before being released before the start of this season.
