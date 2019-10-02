OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Diaz slugged baseball’s lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.
Diaz hit a leadoff homer and went deep again in the third inning. Avisail Garcia hit a two-run drive in the second, and Morton had all the support he needed as Tampa Bay advanced to face the AL West champion Astros in a best-of-five Division Series after Houston won a major league-best 107 games this season.
Tommy Pham homered in the fifth for the 96-win Rays, who had the smallest payroll in the majors at $66.4 million. They were unfazed by the towel-swirling Oakland home crowd of 54,005 that established a wild-card record, having recently played at Dodger Stadium and also on the road against the Yankees and Red Sox in the season’s final two weeks.
The Rays raced out of their dugout to celebrate when Marcus Semien struck out to end it, and then started putting on fresh playoff T-shirts and caps.
PRO BASKETBALL
n CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls TV play-by-play announcer Neil Funk is retiring at the end of the season.
The Bulls said Wednesday that Funk, the voice of five of their six championships, will step down after his 29th season with the team. He is scheduled to work all home games and a reduced schedule on the road.
Funk initially joined the Bulls as their radio play-by-play announcer and moved to the TV side. He began his broadcasting career in 1971 calling University of Illinois basketball and football as well as minor league baseball games. He later broadcast Philadelphia 76ers, Kansas City Kings and New Jersey Nets games.
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf says Funk “will be forever linked to three decades of storied Chicago Bulls basketball.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt still has the support of athletic director Phillip Fulmer.
Fulmer said Wednesday night on the “Vol Calls” radio show that “I totally believe in Coach Pruitt and the job that he’s doing.’’
Pruitt is 6-10 at Tennessee and has dropped his last five games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, a stretch that includes a stunning 38-30 loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State. Tennessee carries a 1-3 record into its game Saturday with No. 3 Georgia (4-0).
Fulmer was appointed as Tennessee’s athletic director in December 2017 to take over a tumultuous football coaching search that had gone awry under former athletic director John Currie. One week later, Fulmer hired Pruitt, who was Alabama’s defensive coordinator at the time.
TENNIS
n NEWPORT, R.I. — Goran Ivanisevic has gained the most fan votes for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
That means 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic will get a bonus of 3% added to his results from the official voting group that includes journalists, historians and members of the Hall.
In fan voting results released Wednesday, 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez finished second and nine-time Grand Slam doubles title winner Jonas Bjorkman was third. Martinez gets a 2% boost, Bjorkman 1%.
The other 2020 candidate is two-time French Open champion Sergi Bruguera.
The final results will be announced in January during the Australian Open. Induction is set for July 18.
n Andy Murray won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January while U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu won her 15th in a row at the China Open on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Murray beat British countryman Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-1 to make the singles quarterfinals at a tournament for the first time in 12 months.
Murray will face either top-seeded Dominic Thiem or Chinese wild-card entry Zhang Zhizhen on Friday.
After splitting the first two sets on tiebreakers, former top-ranked Murray pulled away in the third, winning 77% of first serve points to improve to 4-0 against Norrie.
