GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers’ pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left, Jordan Howard gashed Green Bay for his second career three-touchdown game and the Philadelphia Eagles ended a two-game losing streak with 34-27 victory over the Packers on Thursday night.
Howard finished with 15 carries for 87 yards with two touchdowns rushing and one receiving, Carson Wentz went 16 for 27 for 160 yards, three scores and no turnovers, and the Eagles (2-2) rebounded after losing back-to-back games by a combined seven points.
Rodgers started 10 for 10 and finished 34 for 53 for 422 yards, two touchdowns and a fumble that set up a short Philadelphia scoring drive.
Davante Adams had a career-high 180 yards on 10 catches for Green Bay, but he wasn’t on the field for the Packers (3-1) on the last drive because of a toe injury.
￼ Melvin Gordon called Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday night to let him know he was ending his holdout.
Lynn wasn’t ready to believe it until the fifth-year running back walked through the door at the team’s complex. That happened Thursday morning as Gordon took part in his first practice since the final day of minicamp on June 13.
Gordon missed training camp and LA’s first three games as he held out for 65 days in the vain hopes of getting a new contract.
Lynn said he wasn’t concerned about Gordon’s frame of mind after their long conversation.
“That was the biggest concern, but I’m telling you that he’s in a good place right now. He just wanted to play football,” Lynn said.
Gordon did not appear during Thursday’s media availability. He is expected to take questions after Friday’s practice.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner will miss the rest of the season with an injured throwing hand.
An Arkansas State spokesman said Bonner had surgery on his right hand Wednesday.
Bonner, a junior, led the Sun Belt Conference with 1,052 yards passing in four games and had 10 touchdown passes to one interception. He led the Red Wolves to a 2-2 start, including a close loss to SMU.
Bonner said in a Tweet that he tried to play through the injury but he “physically can’t go anymore.”
Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson has announced former Alabama quarterback Layne Hatcher as the starter for Saturday’s game against Troy. Hatcher is Arkansas high school football’s career leader in yards passing and passing touchdowns. He led Pulaski Academy to three state titles.
GOLF
￼ NAPA, Calif. — Slow starts plagued Adam Scott last season, a prime reason the former No. 1 player in the world was winless despite solid overall numbers. After taking a brief break, the 39-year-old Australian is back and emphasizing quicker, more aggressive starts.
Andrew Landry is just looking for a jump-start after missing the cuts in the first two events of the PGA Tour this season.
Scott and Landry shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Safeway Open.
Francesco Molinari and Matthew NeSmith were a stroke back. Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Chris Baker shot 67.
Playing in the morning pairings at Silverado Country Club, Scott had six birdies and an eagle to make up for an early bogey. Landry teed off 4 1/2 hours later and played bogey-free with seven birdies.
TENNIS
￼ LONDON — Nick Kyrgios has been handed a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP Tour following an investigation into his abusive behavior in a tournament in Cincinnati last month.
The Australian player insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open, after which the ATP fined him $113,000 for committing a total of eight separate offenses.
The ATP looked into Kyrgios’ actions and concluded that he “committed aggravated behavior under the Player Major Offense” provision.
The tour fined him $25,000 and banned him for 16 weeks, sanctions which will only be applied if he commits similar acts of bad behavior in the next six months. He must also agree to receive continued support from a “mental coach” while competing at events, and getting additional help in the offseason from a specialist in behavioral management.
The ATP said it also looked into comments by Kyrgios at the U.S. Open, where he said the ATP was “pretty corrupt,” but determined the remarks did not constitute a “major offense” and hasn’t applied further penalties.
￼ Andy Murray’s singles comeback hit another roadblock as he lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to Alex de Minaur of Australia in the second round of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday.
Murray won his first tour-level match since having hip surgery in January when he beat Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday but couldn’t follow that up despite winning the first set, as he only converted two of his nine break points.
Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also exited the tournament as he was forced to retire before the third set against Adrian Mannarino of France. He had called for a trainer twice during the match.
Andreas Seppi of Italy advanced after saving five match points in the deciding tiebreaker before beating local favorite Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (8). Also, Croatia’s Borna Coric, who beat Wu Di of China 6-3, 6-3.
