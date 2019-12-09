PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eli Manning isn’t done yet. Neither are the Philadelphia Eagles.
Carson Wentz rallied the Eagles from a 14-point deficit, tossing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead Philadelphia to a 23-17 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.
The Eagles (6-7) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a tie with Dallas (6-7) for first place in the NFC East. Philadelphia wins the division if it wins its final three games. The Eagles meet the Cowboys in Week 16.
Manning, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, threw a pair of TD passes to Darius Slayton in his first game since Week 2. Filling in for injured rookie Daniel Jones, Manning was 15 of 30 for 203 yards. But he couldn’t prevent New York (2-11) from losing its ninth straight game, tying a franchise record set in 1976, when the team opened 0-9.
Wentz threw for 325 yards and a pair of TDs, including a 5-yard toss to Ertz to tie it at 17-17 with 1:53 left.
Already missing three starters on offense, the Eagles lost wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and right tackle Lane Johnson in the first half and were booed off the field trailing 17-3 at halftime.
They went three-and-out on five straight possessions before Boston Scott caught a 10-yard pass on third-and-5 in the third quarter. Scott then ran 4 yards to the 2 on third-and-3 and scored on the next play to cut it to 17-10.
BASEBALL
n SAN DIEGO — Stephen Strasburg returned to the Washington Nationals with a record contract on the first day of the winter meetings, a deal that puts fellow free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole in position for an even larger payday.
Washington and the World Series MVP agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contact, a deal of surprising size and length for a 31-year-old right-hander with an injury filled resume.
Strasburg received the highest deal for a pitcher in both total dollars and average annual value at $35 million. The largest contract for a pitcher had been David Price’s $217 million, seven-year deal with Boston that began in 2016. The highest average value had been Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million as part of a $206.5 million, six-year agreement with Arizona prior to the 2016 season.
“For me, it was an early Christmas present,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “Just watching his whole career, to think that he’s going to end it here with the team he started with is awesome for him and his family.”
n Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, and new pitching coach Mickey Callaway is impressed.
Ohtani got back on the mound last week and pitched a bullpen in front of Callaway in Anaheim on Monday, general manager Billy Eppler told reporters at the winter meetings.
Eppler shared the contents of a text message he received from Callaway: “Shohei looked pretty darn good today. He does it very easy and we worked on some things in regards to his tempo. Everything synced up very well. I like this guy.”
Eppler said he didn’t know how many pitches Ohtani threw Monday. Eppler said Ohtani threw 25 pitches during one session last week.
n Tyler Barnes of the Milwaukee Brewers won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence in the major leagues, it was announced Monday on the first day of the winter meetings.
Barnes has been Milwaukee’s senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations since 2017 and has spent 14 seasons with the Brewers. He previously was with Detroit for six years and Houston for five, and he was chief marketing officer of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Barnes is on the board of Africa On Deck, which promotes children’s baseball participation in Johannesburg, and is a supporter of Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa.
The award was named for the longtime executive with the Indians, St. Louis Browns, the Yankees and the American League. Fishel won the first award in 1981, and the voting is conducted annually among active past winners and Major League Baseball staff.
TENNIS
• TORONTO — U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu is Canada’s athlete of the year, the first tennis player so honored.
She won the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy on Monday after becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, defeating Serena Williams in the Open final.
The 19-year-old soared to a No. 5 ranking after starting the year at No. 152. She also won at Indian Wells, California, and earned more than $6.5 million for the season.
“I can’t wait for what 2020 will bring and am always proud to represent Canada at the highest level,” she said.
She beat out golfer Brooke Henderson, sprinter Andre De Grasse, Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.
The winner of the Toronto Star award is selected annually by a panel of Canadian sports journalists. The trophy has been awarded annually since 1936 with a three-year gap during World War II.
