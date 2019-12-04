SEATTLE (AP) — Reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract on Wednesday with a $950,000 guaranteed salary.
He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses, half for games and half for games finished. He would get $50,000 for 30 games, $75,000 for 40 and $125,000 for 50 along with $50,000 for 20 games finished, $75,000 for 30 and $125,000 for 40.
A 28-year-old right-hander, Edwards slumped this year. He had an 8.47 ERA in 22 appearances for the Chicago Cubs and San Diego, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline. Edwards gave up six runs over 1 2/3 innings in two games for the Padres. Edwards was bothered this year by a thoracic strain that caused him to spend time on the injured list and was demoted twice to Triple-A Iowa.
“Carl has a great arm, big velocity, big spin on a breaking ball,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “In 2017 and 2018 he did a great job in a leverage position for a playoff team. Obviously, 2019 wasn’t a good season for him. He’s still going to pitch this year at 28. He’s still got the same ingredients that led him to what he was able to do over those two seasons and since he made his major league debut I think he’s in the top dozen of relief pitchers in Major League Baseball in strikeout percentage. He’s a pretty significant bounce-back candidate for us.”
Edwards made his big league debut with Chicago in 2015 and the following year helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. He had a 2.60 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 52 innings for the Cubs in 2018.
Seattle announced a one-year contract with infielder Patrick Wisdom, who hit 31 homers this year for Triple-A Nashville and batted .154 in nine games with Texas. Earlier this week, the Mariners agreed to a $2 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kendall Graveman, who is returning from Tommy John surgery.
n The dimensions at the new Texas Rangers’ ballpark will be similar to their old stadium, with slightly altered distances designed to honor the team’s retired jersey numbers.
The left field pole will be 329 feet from home plate, the 29 a reference to former third baseman Adrian Beltre’s jersey. It will be 407 feet to straightaway center field, honoring Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, and 410 at the deepest points to mark Michael Young’s No. 10.
Former manager Johnny Oates’ No. 26 will be marked by the 326 feet to the right field pole at Globe Life Field.
Rangers officials unveiled the dimensions Wednesday. The first game in the new stadium will be an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23, and the first regular-season game will be March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.
n The mayor of St. Petersburg says the city will not allow the Tampa Bay Rays to pursue a plan to split home games between new stadiums that would be built in Florida and Montreal.
Mayor Rick Kriseman informed the City Council in a memo Wednesday that he and the team agree that the “best path forward” is to abide by an existing contract that requires the Rays to play at Tropicana Field through 2027.
The Rays have played home games in St. Petersburg since their inception in 1998. Principal owner Stuart Sternberg has been trying to garner support for a replacement to Tropicana Field for nearly a decade and envisions building two open-air stadiums to house the team as a viable solution.
GOLF
n NASSAU, Bahamas — As a player, Tiger Woods wasn’t all that happy with his game Wednesday in the Hero World Challenge. As the Presidents Cup captain, he had reason to be pleased.
U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed, who will be part of the U.S. team next week at Royal Melbourne, each managed a tough wind in the Bahamas to post a 6-under 66 and share the lead after the opening round of a tournament that felt more like a Presidents Cup tune-up.
Woods used two of his four captain’s picks on Woodland and Reed.
He used another on himself, and showed plenty of rust in his first tournament since Woods won the Zozo Championship in Japan the last week of October.
