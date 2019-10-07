SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Matt Breida ran 83 yards for a touchdown on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage, Baker Mayfield was harassed into his worst game as a pro, and the 49ers stayed unbeaten for their best start in nearly 30 years, beating the Cleveland Browns 31-3 on Monday night.
Tevin Coleman added a 19-yard score as part of a dominant ground game on a day when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 181 yards and kicker Robbie Gould missed a pair of field goal attempts and had a third try blocked.
San Francisco (4-0) joined the 5-0 New England Patriots as the only remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. It’s the first time the 49ers have won their first four games since 1990.
The Browns (2-3) are headed the opposite direction after losing two of three, with fresh concerns about their young quarterback.
Mayfield had a horrible game. The No. 1 overall pick last year, Mayfiaeld completed 8 of 22 passes for a career-low 100 yards, had a 13.4 passer rating, threw two interceptions, fumbled twice and was sacked four times before being pulled in the fourth quarter.
It’s the first time in Mayfield’s 18 career starts that he failed to throw a touchdown pass.
Things were rough all around for Mayfield.
San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa poked fun at the Browns quarterback after forcing Mayfield into a hurried incompletion in the second quarter. Bosa, the second overall draft pick, got up and pretended to wave a flag and plant it in the turf as the crowd roared. It was a clear shot at Mayfield, who planted an Oklahoma flag in the turf after leading the Sooners to win over Bosa and Ohio State in 2017.
￼ Receiver Zay Jones is going from the end of the Buffalo Bills bench to landing a fresh start with the Raiders after being traded to Oakland, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday.
Buffalo acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft, according to the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. ESPN.com first reported the deal.
The trade comes as both teams enter their bye weeks, and a day after Jones sat on the Bills bench for all but one snap in a 14-7 win at Tennessee.
￼ Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a broken jaw.
Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Matthews won’t return until after the Rams’ bye in early November.
Matthews was hurt when Seattle running back Chris Carson inadvertently kicked him in the face during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 30-29 loss to the Seahawks last Thursday. Matthews’ jaw has been wired shut, McVay says.
Matthews has six sacks in his first five games with the Rams, who signed the 33-year-old pass rusher to a two-year contract in the offseason. Matthews had spent the past decade with Green Bay.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
￼ SPOKANE — Gonzaga post player Killian Tillie has undergone knee surgery, and it is unclear when he can return to the lineup.
The team said over the weekend he had surgery Thursday and will be evaluated weekly. The senior missed 22 games last season because of injuries.
Coach Mark Few told The Spokesman-Review newspaper that Tillie had the operation to “clean some things out” of his knee.
The 6-foot-10 Tillie has NBA aspirations. He and junior Corey Kispert are Gonzaga’s only returning players with extensive playing time.
Tillie was limited to 15 games last year because of a stress fracture on his ankle and a plantar fascia tear. He also missed games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of injuries.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ WACO, Texas — Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer has been cleared to practice and play for the No. 22 Bears, who will be without starting left tackle Connor Galvin.
Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Brewer is fine after taking a hard hit early in the fourth quarter of Baylor’s 31-12 win at Kansas State on Saturday. But Galvin will miss 4-6 weeks with an unspecified lower body injury he suffered early in the first quarter.
Brewer was evaluated after taking the hit and didn’t return against K-State. While not elaborating, Rhule described that move as precautionary. The quarterback has thrown for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions this season.
TENNIS
￼ SHANGHAI — Andy Murray continued to make progress in his comeback from injury by winning his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters on Monday.
The former No. 1 defeated Juan Ignacio Londero 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 for his fifth tour-level victory since undergoing right hip surgery in January.
The three-time Grand Slam champion struggled early but eventually outlasted the Argentine qualifier.
“The court is by far the fastest conditions that I have played in since I came back. I really struggled with that early on,” Murray said. “I was mistiming the ball. I felt quite slow on the court, and he was pretty much dictating all of the points. I managed kind of early on in the second set to start putting a bit more on my ball, going for my shots a little bit more.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.