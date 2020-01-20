ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training.
The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster.
Hernández, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.
Hernández was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a huge crowd favorite at T-Mobile Park, with fans holding up K cards in The King’s Court to mark his many strikeouts.
The two-time NL East champion Braves hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 13.
GOLF
n LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Having already battled for five extra holes into darkness without producing a champion a day earlier, Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka showed up to work at 8 a.m., just like regular folks.
The early wake-up call and extra golf was worth it for Lopez, who rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt to prevail on the seventh playoff hole Monday and capture the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
It was the second LPGA title for Lopez, who 14 months ago became the second player from Mexico to win on tour, joining World Golf Hall of Fame member Lorena Ochoa. She earned $180,000 for the victory.
The elite field featured 26 players who had won tournaments in the last two seasons.
This was the LPGA’s fourth-longest playoff. The longest was 10 holes at the 1972 Corpus Christi Civitan Open, where Jo Ann Prentice beat Hall of Famers Sandra Palmer and Kathy Whitworth.
PRO FOOTBALL
n CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have interviewed Vikings assistant general manger George Paton for their GM opening, a person familiar with the team’s itinerary told The Associated Press on Monday.
Paton, who worked with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, met with the team’s search committee — including Stefanski — on Saturday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any interviews during the process.
Paton would seem to be a natural fit with Stefanski, the Vikings former offensive coordinator hired last week by the Browns following a 6-10 season. Cleveland fired coach Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey resigned last month.
Owner Jimmy Haslam and his committee have met with two other GM candidates: Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and New England Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort.
n Phil Snow is rejoining head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator.
Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017-19 and Temple from 2013-16.
Snow has spent 37 seasons coaching college football, serving as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions for four seasons (2005-08).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n WACO, Texas — Dave Aranda sensed something special about Baylor even before the Bears were looking for a new head coach.
“I could see the togetherness of the team, I could see the toughness of the team,” said Aranda, who as national champion LSU’s defensive coordinator saw Baylor on film when the Tigers were preparing last month to play Big 12 champion Oklahoma in a national semifinal game.
Baylor is now his team.
“When this job came open, I said this is in my heart, this is me,” said Aranda, who was formally introduced as coach of the Bears on Monday, four days after being hired as a first-time head coach and a week after LSU finished its 15-0 season. “I feel like this is God talking to me.”
Matt Rhule became head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7, after taking the Bears from a 1-11 record in his 2017 debut to 11 wins this season. Baylor played in its first Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl before being ranked 13th in the final AP Top 25 poll.
SOCCER
n TORONTO — Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley needs surgery on his right ankle and likely will be sidelined about four months.
Bradley was hurt during Major League Soccer’s championship game on Nov. 10 when Seattle’s Román Torres attempted a shot and hit the ankle with his follow-through.
Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said the 32-year-old Bradley will have surgery on Tuesday in New York, a procedure to be performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery. Curtis called the injury “very severe and complicated.”
Forward Jozy Altidore, Bradley’s teammate on Toronto and the U.S. national team, said the club mishandled the injury.
“Make no mistake, in my opinion, for me, it was handled poorly,” Altidore said Monday after Toronto’s first preseason training session that was open to reporters. “This was an injury from two months ago and it’s not the first time this has happened (at the club).”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.