HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Penn State football player claims in a lawsuit that Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates by imitating sexual acts in the shower and invoking Jerry Sandusky’s name.
The player, who The Associated Press is not identifying because he hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter, filed the lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania federal court against the university, head coach James Franklin and one former teammate.
The school’s own investigation found the ex-teammate had committed “prohibited behavior,” the complaint said.
University police turned over results of their investigation to the local district attorney, who declined to prosecute, Penn State said in a statement. The university said it conducted extensive interviews but found nothing to substantiate claims against Franklin or to indicate that anyone had been hazed.
The allegations include that older players said to younger ones, “I am going to Sandusky you.”
Sandusky was the team’s retired longtime defensive coordinator when he was convicted in 2012 of sexual abuse of 10 boys, including physical attacks on university property. He is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee center and Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to play for the Volunteers the rest of this season.
School officials announced Tuesday that the NCAA’s committee for legislative relief had notified Tennessee that the 7-footer can play for the Vols, effective immediately. The move was a reversal from the NCAA’s preseason decision not to grant Plavsic a waiver that would have enabled him to play for Tennessee from the start of the season.
BASEBALL
n WASHINGTON — Daniel Hudson thought the door was closed on returning to the Nationals when they signed fellow reliever Will Harris.
But Hudson wanted to be back with Washington, and general manager Mike Rizzo shared the same sentiment. So, Hudson and the team agreed to an $11 million, two-year deal that was finalized Tuesday.
Not long ago, the bullpen was a major weakness. Now, the reigning World Series champions can deal from a position of strength by turning to Hudson, Harris and holdover Sean Doolittle.
TENNIS
n MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah says he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid.
Farah made the announcement on social media hours hours after he pulled out of the Australian Open for what he initially said were personal reasons. Farah said the International Tennis Federation had informed him of the finding.
The 32-year-old Colombian said he tested positive for Boldenona, which he claimed was the result of eating meat in his home country.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.