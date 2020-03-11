DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan State football staff member filed a lawsuit this week in which he accused former coach Mark Dantonio of violating NCAA rules by contacting players at other schools to try to get them to transfer.
Curtis Blackwell also suggested in his suit that Dantonio had another team’s practice recorded. The lawsuit, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, names Dantonio, former school President Lou Anna Simon, former athletic director Mark Hollis and current athletic director Bill Beekman as defendants.
The suit alleges breach of contract, violation of Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act for race discrimination and wrongful termination, wrongful termination against public policy, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Blackwell previously filed a lawsuit claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against players in 2017.
In his new lawsuit, Blackwell says Dantonio mandated Blackwell “either engage in or be complicit in” various violations. The suit alleges Dantonio violated “the civil and/or criminal laws of another state by making (or directing his staff members to make and distribute) an audio or video recording of another person(s) (i.e. a competing football team’s practices) without consent and with the intent to invade their privacy.”
The suit also alleges that Dantonio violated “NCAA rules by contacting football players enrolled at other NCAA universities for the purpose of recruiting them to transfer to MSU.”
SOCCER
n SAO PAULO — South America’s soccer body CONMEBOL is asking FIFA to suspend the beginning of World Cup qualifiers scheduled for the end of March due to fears with the spread of the coronavirus.
CONMEBOL published on Wednesday a letter it sent with the request to the sport’s governing body in the name of members Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. FIFA is yet to reply.
The letter said the outbreak could affect South American national teams that have members in Europe because they could be put in quarantine, which would stop them from playing.
PRO FOOTBALL
n GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tight end Jimmy Graham has tweeted out a reference to his “next opportunity” amid a report that the Green Bay Packers plan to release him.
ESPN has reported that the Packers will release the five-time Pro Bowl selection Thursday.
“The last two years have certainly been interesting!” Graham tweeted Wednesday. “A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring.”
The move would reportedly enable the Packers to create about $8 million in salary-cap space heading into the start of free agency next week.
Graham, 33, caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018, his first year with the Packers. He signed with Green Bay after catching 10 touchdown passes for Seattle in 2017.
