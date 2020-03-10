TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A fast-moving bill to allow student athletes in Florida to hire agents and ink endorsement deal reached a speed bump Tuesday, as lawmakers attempted to reconcile differences between their dueling proposals.
The Senate had passed its version earlier this week, which the House took up Tuesday and replaced with its own version that provides health insurance to student athletes. The House is expected to finalize its approval on Wednesday and return the modified legislation back to the Senate.
“If a college or university benefits from the talent and skills of these young women and men, which they do, then it is my strong position that these schools should value the athletes enough to ensure that their health is protected,” said Rep. Chip LaMarca, the sponsor of the House bill.
“When a student puts on a school’s jersey, risking injury to their own mind and body, they do so with pride,” LaMarca said in a statement. “We must take care of our collegiate athletes in a full and comprehensive way, and not just toss them aside when their value to the institution has expired.”
Florida’s effort to allow compensation for student athletes appeared to be getting full-throttle support, including blessings from Gov. Ron DeSantis. He had joined bill sponsors in October to endorse the proposal.
If signed into law, Florida would become the second state behind California to block the NCAA from prohibiting student athletes from profiting from their names and likeness.
Following California’s move — and as other states readied to also challenge the NCAA’s longstanding prohibitions — the collegiate body announced last fall that it would take action to lift the money-making ban for the 450,000 athletes under its purview. But it did not commit to a specific timeline for doing so.
While California was first out the gate with a law, it won’t go into effect until 2023. Florida’s proposal would go into effect next year.
While there are still differing versions of the proposal, the essence of the bills would protect athletes from losing scholarships or being thrown off teams because of endorsement deals.
It was unclear if the insurance provision adopted by the Florida House would be a deal-killer in the Senate.
For years, the NCAA had argued that allowing athletes to profit from their prowess in the field or arena would do away with the distinction between amateur and professional athletes — a notion that has been increasingly dismissed by advocates who say colleges and the NCAA itself has for years profited from student athletics.
SOCCER
n LONDON — UEFA is asking governments across the continent to ensure the European Championship goes ahead in three months despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Based on advice received from the World Health Organization, UEFA believes a city can host Euro 2020 games if it has the medical infrastructure to treat COVID-19 patients while still providing the necessary facilities to cope with tens of thousands of fans, a person with knowledge of the planning told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private planning conversations.
UEFA is using 12 stadiums in 12 nations for this unique pan-European tournament, which provides flexibility to give a city additional games if another is prevented from doing so due to the coronavirus. UEFA would remove games from a city if necessary to ensure the 24-team tournament can go ahead, the person said.
HORSE RACING
n LOS ANGELES — A report released Tuesday by the California Horse Racing Board on a spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita found that no illegal medications were used on the animals and 39% percent of the 23 fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather.
However, the report found no singular cause for the deaths.
The long-awaited report focused on 23 deaths as a result of racing or training between Dec. 30, 2018, and March 31, 2019. Seven more deaths occurred from April 1-June 23, 2013, but weren’t included in the report. Another seven deaths occurred at the fall meet last year, including Mongolian Groom in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on national television. The fatalities roiled the industry and led track owner The Stronach Group to institute several reforms involving safety and medication.
Nine fatalities have occurred this year at the track in Arcadia, where a decline in the horse population has led to fewer races being run.
“There has been a 64% reduction in catastrophic injuries at Santa Anita Park this year, and we have not had a single fatality during racing on our main track for the entirety of this season,” The Stronach Group said in a statement Tuesday. “While the first number represents a positive development, the second number is always the goal. We welcome the opportunity to work together with our industry partners to implement the suggested reforms and to make 2020 a year we can all be proud of.”
