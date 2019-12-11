ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Add another accolade to Ash Barty's breakthrough 2019: WTA Player of the Year.
The Australian was announced Wednesday as the winner of the top year-end award for the women's professional tennis tour, following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.
Barty won a total of four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season. She also led the tour with 57 match wins.
Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, was honored as WTA Coach of the Year.
Other winners of voting by media members included U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu as top newcomer, Sofia Kenin as most improved player, Belinda Bencic as comeback player and Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic as doubles team of the year.
• Marcos Baghdatis, the 2006 Australian Open runner-up, is going to start helping coach top-10 player Elina Svitolina.
Baghdatis wrote Wednesday on Twitter that he was “glad to announce the next chapter of my life.”
Svitolina posted the same picture he did on social media, showing the two of them and others at a tennis court.
Baghdatis played the last match of his career in July at Wimbledon, where he lost in the second round.
Svitolina, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, finished the year ranked No. 6.
She reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open before losing to Serena Williams and was the runner-up to No. 1 Ash Barty at the year-ending WTA Finals.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Willie Taggart has another chance, and Florida Atlantic's search for Lane Kiffin's replacement is over.
Taggart was hired by FAU on Wednesday, a week before the early signing day and only four days after Kiffin left the Owls for Mississippi.
“I’m looking forward to long-term success here," Taggart said in a statement distributed by the university Wednesday night. “I think our players and the university deserve that commitment."
FAU said it was a five-year contract. The school did not immediately disclose financial terms.
Kiffin was 26-13 in three seasons at FAU, winning two Conference USA championships and breathing new life into a moribund program before leaving last week to take over at Mississippi. His hiring in 2016 was a splashy one, after past stints as a head coach — at Tennessee and with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders — didn’t work out as he hoped.
• Two former University of Nebraska football players accused in connection with the sexual assault of a 19-year-old fellow student were set to be released from jail Wednesday after a judge allowed them to post bond, and attorneys for both men said they intend to fight the allegations.
Katerian LeGrone, 19, and Andre Hunt, 20, appeared in court one day after police arrested them at their Lincoln apartment. LaGrone was being held on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, while Hunt faces allegations of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault for the Aug. 25 incident at their apartment.
Prosecutors haven't formally charged either man and were still reviewing a university-led Title IX investigation, which concluded LaGrone and Hunt had violated the university's sexual misconduct policy. The university suspended them for 2 1/2 years, a decision that both men appealed shortly before they were arrested.
PRO FOOTBALL
• JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed veteran linebacker Preston Brown off waivers from Oakland and placed rookie linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve.
Jacksonville (4-9) plays at Oakland (6-7) on Sunday.
Brown has spent time with the Raiders, Cincinnati and Buffalo. He was a third-round draft pick in 2014 and played his rookie year under current Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.
Brown is the third player Jacksonville added to its active roster this week. The Jags signed rookie linebacker Dakota Allen off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad and rookie center Tyler Gauthier off New England’s practice squad Tuesday.
The Jaguars placed linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring) and offensive lineman Brandon Thomas (knee) on the team’s reserve/injured list.
• The New Orleans Saints have place starting defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins and Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.
The move ends the season for the former first-round draft picks with New Orleans just weeks away from beginning a third-straight playoff run.
Rankins, a defensive tackle in his fourth NFL season, out of Louisville, hurt his ankle on Sunday during a 48-46 loss to San Francisco. Davenport, a defensive end in his second season out of Texas-San Antonio, injured his foot during Sunday's game.
Davenport, who has played in all 13 of New Orleans' games this season, had six sacks and five tackles for loss among his 31 total tackles. He also forced three fumbles and had 16 quarterback hits.
