EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning is ending a 16-year NFL career that saw him recognized as a great quarterback, a leader, a solid citizen and the man who led the New York Giants back into prominence with two Super Bowl titles.
Manning, who set almost every Giants passing record in career solely based in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, has retired, the Giants said Wednesday. He will formally announce his retirement on Friday and there is little doubt the team will retire his No. 10 jersey.
“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer said in a statement.
“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”
The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.
Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season and roughly three weeks after the season ended he decided his career was over.
He leaves the NFL with as many Super Bowl titles as his brother, Peyton, who retired after leading the Denver Broncos to a title after the 2015 season.
n In just six months, Taylor Swift is scheduled to step onto a stage inside a stadium that’s currently a dusty cement bowl filled with busy construction workers moving around a 120-yard-long, 45-foot-high black oval sitting in the center.
A few weeks after that concert on July 25, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers will play their first preseason games in a stadium that currently has only a few dozen rows of the 70,000 seats installed, and almost nowhere to park in the construction site surrounding it.
The leaders of the 3,500 workers feverishly building SoFi Stadium south of downtown Los Angeles say everything is on schedule at SoFi Stadium despite its dusty appearance. The builders say the stadium is 85% complete, but the finishing touches will take up much of the construction horde’s remaining time before late July.
“The finishes for the whole building, that’s the last piece,” Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said. “All of the structural stuff is (already) in place, and I think everybody here feels confident about the timeline and how it will come together. There’s been no indication to us that there’s been any slippage.”
n A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home.
Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced the deal on Wednesday. The school did not release terms of the contract.
Steele was set to make about $1.9 million last year.
Auburn has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in each of Steele’s four seasons. Besides the Tigers, only four other FBS programs have held opponents under 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 suspended four players from Kansas and Kansas State a combined 24 games Wednesday for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court and into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks’ win over the Wildcats.
Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who already was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self, was given a 12-game suspension by the league office. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games while Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon got a three-game suspension.
Both schools also were reprimanded by the Big 12 for violations of its sportsmanship policy.
“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last night’s events,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”
