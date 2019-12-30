EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Co-owner Steve Tisch is looking to take a greater role in the daily operations of the New York Giants as the organization begins a third coaching search in four years and faces criticism for retaining the general manager who hired the last coach.
The Giants once again put themselves in the postseason spotlight for the off-the-field reasons when they fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and elected to keep general manager Dave Gettleman despite the two combining for nine wins over the past two seasons.
Co-owner John Mara said it was a gut instinct to fire Shurmur after the Giants (4-12) lost their regular-season finale to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Mara added the decision to keep the 68-year-old Gettleman was based on giving him the chance to finish a major overhaul of the roster and the scouting system and to increase use of analytics while spending his first year on the job fighting cancer.
Gettleman has been criticized for some questionable trades (Odell Beckham Jr. and Leonard Williams) and his hit-and-miss free agent signings, led by tackle Nate Solder, who has been inconsistent.
“He does know his batting average has to increase going forward,” Mara said in putting Gettleman on the spot for next season.
n Bruce Allen was mocked five years ago when he proclaimed that his perennially last-place Washington Redskins were “winning off the field.” More eye rolls arrived recently when Allen defended the club’s “culture.”
After a lot of losing on the field and all manner of public relations fiascoes off it, Allen is out as president of the NFL team once coached by his father. He was fired Monday, a move announced by owner Daniel Snyder a day after a 3-13 debacle of a season was capped by one last embarrassing loss, 47-16 at rival Dallas.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n POCATELLO, Idaho — Chier Maker scored a career-high 24 points, and Tarik Cool added 22 as Idaho State beat Eastern Washington 75-69 on Monday night.
Maker hit 9 of 10 shots and added seven rebounds.
Jared Stutzman had eight points and 10 rebounds for Idaho State (5-6, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).
Kim Aiken Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-5, 1-1). Mason Peatling added 19 points and Jacob Davison had 14 points.
Idaho State faces Sacramento State on the road on Saturday. Eastern Washington matches up against Portland State at home on Saturday.
TENNIS
n MELBOURNE, Australia — A day after Andy Murray put his Grand Slam comeback on hold, Japan’s Kei Nishikori has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from next month’s Australian Open, citing a right elbow injury.
Tennis Australia issued a statement Monday saying Nishikori had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men’s team event which starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.
The world No.13, who has not played since a third-round loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the U.S. Open, required minor elbow surgery in the off-season.
“Today, together with my team, we have made this decision as I am still not 100% ready (or) healthy to compete at the highest level,” Nishikori said. “This decision was not taken lightly as Australia is one of my favorite places to compete.”
“Together with my team I will keep working hard to be back on court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support.”
BASEBALL
n TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with free agent infielder Travis Shaw on Monday and designated infielder Richard Ureña for assignment.
Shaw hit .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The 29-year-old has a .243 career batting average over five big league seasons with the Brewers and Boston Red Sox.
Ureña, 23, spent most of last season at Triple-A Buffalo. In 30 games with Toronto, he hit .243 and drove in four runs.
n The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed outfielder Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract worth $16 million that includes a club option for 2022.
The 32-year-old Calhoun, who lives in nearby Tempe, Arizona, has played eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .249 in his career with 140 homers. In 2019, he hit .232 with a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field.
“This is really kind of a dream come true, honestly,” Calhoun said. “I’m born and raised here, grew up a Diamondback fan. Anybody who dreams of playing in the big leagues and you get there, your dreams come true. But as a kid growing up, I always dreamed of playing for the Diamondbacks and now I’ve got that opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited.”
