SEATTLE (AP) — Felipe Gutierrez scored twice in the first half, including his fifth penalty kick conversion of the season, boosting Sporting Kansas City past the Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Sunday night.
Erik Hurtado also scored for Sporting (7-9-7, 28 points), which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Jordan Morris scored twice for the Sounders (11-7-5, 38 points), giving him seven goals for the season and three in the past two games.
Gutierrez put Kansas City on the board in the 12th minute. Seth Sinovic sent a short pass down the left wing side. The unmarked Gutierrez caught up with the ball, took it into the left side of the penalty area and sent a shallow 8-yard shot into the net just inside the far post for his ninth goal of the year.
In the 33rd minute, KC’s Gerso Fernandez took the ball into the right side of the box near the goal line. He was pushed down by Seattle’s Nouhou, who was whistled for the foul. Referee Ismail Elfath then went to the video review, and barely 30 seconds later came back and pointed to the penalty spot. Gutiereez drilled his penalty kick into the upper center of the net.
GOLF
n MILTON KEYNES, England — Hinako Shibuno of Japan won the Women’s British Open on Sunday in her major championship debut, holing an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-stroke victory over Lizette Salas.
The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who was making her LPGA Tour debut, birdied five of the final nine holes for a 4-under 68 and an 18-under 270 total at Woburn Golf Club.
n J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour title, shooting an 8-under 62 for a one-stroke victory.
Poston tied Henrik Stenson’s 2-year-old tournament record at 22-under 258. He became the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on tour without any bogeys or worse.
PRO FOOTBALL
n Tom Brady has never known what it’s like to play out the final season of a contract in his 20-year NFL career, and the New England Patriots superstar quarterback isn’t about to find out.
Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, is signing a two-year, $70 million extension that runs through 2021 and includes a hefty raise this season, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Patriots hadn’t announced the extension, confirmed the NFL Network’s report on Brady’s contract.
n With a $1.9 billion stadium for the relocated NFL Raiders about halfway complete just off the Las Vegas Strip, a team headquarters and practice facility is taking shape a short distance away in suburban Henderson.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the $75 million campus includes a structure enclosing an artificial turf football field and a half, a three-story office building and three outdoor natural grass playing fields.
Team President Marc Badain has said the facility, near Henderson Executive Airport about 15 miles from the stadium, will be the center of team operations after the move next year from Oakland, California.
