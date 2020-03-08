ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton went from losing his mind to winning the tournament.
Bay Hill served up the most demanding test this side of a major, and Hatton kept it together down the stretch Sunday by playing bogey-free over the last seven holes for a 2-over 74 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
It was his fifth victory worldwide, and first on the PGA Tour, and it came in just his second start since returning from surgery on his right wrist during the offseason.
But the 28-year-old Englishman could only smile when he tapped in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th for a one-shot victory over Marc Leishman, one of the few players who kept moving forward — barely — on another day of blustery, brittle conditions at Bay Hill.
Hatton finished at 4-under 284, one of only four players who beat par for the week, the fewest at Bay Hill since 1980. So severe was the course that Matt Fitzpatrick closed with a 69, the only player to break 70 on the weekend.
Rory McIlroy, one shot behind going into the final round, had a 76 for his highest closing round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since a 76 in the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion. He still tied for fifth, his eighth consecutive finish in the top five worldwide dating to September.
Sungjae Im, trying to become the first player since David Duval in 1997 to win his first two PGA Tour titles in consecutive weeks, closed with a 73 to finish third.
The scoring average Sunday was 75.06, the toughest final round at Bay Hill since 1983. Hatton’s 284 was the highest score to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational since it began in 1979.
TENNIS
n LYON, France — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin overcame strong opposition from Anna-Lena Friedsam to win the Lyon Open final 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Sunday for her fifth career title.
The top-seeded Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, dropped her serve three times but broke the unseeded Friedsam on five occasions.
The 21-year-old American clinched victory with a strong serve which her German opponent struggled to return, giving Kenin a straightforward smash at the net.
The 136th-ranked Friedsam, who has never won a singles title and has won one in doubles, is working her way back after two shoulder surgeries.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
n ANN ARBOR, Mich, — The University of Michigan said it is replacing the law firm pegged to lead the investigation into allegations a deceased team doctor molested hundreds of people after learning that some of its attorneys represented high-profile clients accused of sexual misconduct.
The Ann Arbor school will find another firm to continue the university’s own investigation into claims against Dr. Robert E. Anderson after becoming aware that attorneys in another branch of the multinational Steptoe & Johnson firm “once represented prominent clients ... accused of sexual misconduct,” according to a Saturday statement from the university’s board of regents and President Mark Schlissel.
“After consulting with survivors, we have determined that this could discourage survivors hurt by Dr. Anderson from coming forward,” the university said.
The university said would announce a new law firm when it found one.
Steptoe & Johnson lawyers have represented Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who killed himself last year while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing girls, and director Roman Polanski, still wanted in the U.S. decades after he was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
Among those criticizing the university’s selection of Steptoe & Johnston was John Manly, who represents more than 50 Anderson accusers.
“The selection of a law firm that represents Polanski (and) Epstein to investigate Anderson (and) Michigan is breathtaking in its stupidity (and) insensitivity,” he said, according to The Detroit News.
The university announced last month that it was investigation allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008. Numerous men have come forward publicly and in lawsuits to allege that Anderson molested them during medical exams during his decades-long career as a physician for the school’s athletic teams and at the university’s health service.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n IRVING, Texas — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike has been selected as the Big 12 player of the year by the league’s coaches.
Azubuike is averaging 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, and is shooting an NCAA-best 74.8% from the field for the regular-season champion Jayhawks. The 7-footer from Nigeria is the only Big 12 player averaging a double-double.
Baylor’s Scott Drew was named the top coach by his Big 12 peers.
The awards were announced by the conference Sunday, the day after the end of the regular season. The league’s postseason tournament starts Wednesday in Kansas City.
The No. 4 Bears are 26-4, and spent five weeks as the No. 1 team in the AP poll earlier this season. They set a Big 12 record with a 23-game winning streak, which ended with a home loss to Kansas last month.
Big 12 coaches picked Baylor sophomore guard Davion Mitchell, a former transfer from Auburn, as the newcomer of the year. Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey was named the top freshman.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.