HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Miller has been placed on the injured reserve after the Houston Texans running back tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a preseason game last weekend.
Appearing in his first game this season, Miller was injured on his first carry on Saturday night against Dallas when defensive tackle Maliek Collins slammed into his left leg.
Miller, who has been Houston’s featured back for the past three seasons, led the Texans with 210 carries for 973 yards last year. The eighth-year player joined the Texans after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Dolphins.
His injury is a blow to an offense looking to make strides in its third year with quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Miller out for the season, the Texans will look to Duke Johnson to pick up the slack. Johnson joined the team earlier this month in a trade with Cleveland after backup D’Onta Foreman was released.
The 25-year-old Johnson appeared in each game in his four seasons with the Browns, starting 10 of them. Johnson, whose career high in yards rushing is 379, is also a threat out of the backfield and has caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards in his career.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ A former Penn State team doctor is suing the school, football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour, claiming he was ousted after complaining to school officials about being pressured to clear players to return from injuries.
The lawsuit filed Friday by Dr. Scott Lynch in Dauphin County was first reported by Penn Live . Lynch was removed from his position as director of athletic medicine in March and replaced by Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, who had previously held the position until 2013.
Lynch is seeking $50,000 in damages.
BASKETBALL
￼ SYDNEY — Order restored. After losing for the first time in nearly 13 years two days earlier, the United States rebounded to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Monday.
At the same arena where the Americans won Olympic gold at the Sydney 2000 Games the U.S. never trailed, leading 20-9 after the first quarter and 46-31 at halftime.
On Saturday, Australia stunned the U.S. 98-94 before a crowd of more than 52,000 in Melbourne, a result that ended the Americans’ 78-game winning streak.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.