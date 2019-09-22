FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Antonio Brown went on a Twitter rant on his first NFL Sunday without a team, announcing he was done for good with the league that exiled him. Even though, he claimed, it had been more lenient toward others facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
On the morning his most recent team was preparing to play without him, the fleet-footed but fleeting New England receiver said in a tweet: “Will not be playing in the NFL anymore” and took shots at Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Kraft was arrested in connection with a prostitution and sexual trafficking sting in a Florida massage parlor and has not been punished; “Different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown wrote.
Roethlisberger was suspended for four games in 2010 after he was accused of sexual assault for a second time. “4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it,” Brown tweeted over a screenshot of a news article about the investigation.
Several of the tweets had been deleted by the time the Patriots kicked off against the New York Jets a couple of hours later.
One of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade, Brown was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after wearing out his welcome in both cities.
The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape. He played in one game, then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.
AUTO RACING
n MONTEREY, Calif. — Josef Newgarden wrapped up his second IndyCar championship and burst into tears — an odd reaction for a steely-nerved race car driver who rarely shows emotion.
The outburst of emotion took him by surprise and shocked his fiancée, who had never before seen tears from Newgarden.
“I never cry. Ever. Even my fiancée is a little disturbed,” said Newgarden. “And it was a good cry.”
It was nearly two hours after his championship drive Sunday around Laguna Seca Raceway and Newgarden was still a bit emotional. Talking about the moment he collapsed into his crew members arms, choking back tears, he again nearly broke down.
“It just feels like a big weight. A big weight has been lifted,” Newgarden said.
He won his second championship in three years with a smooth drive in the IndyCar season finale, where he played it safe and watched rookie Colton Herta dominate to the win.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n COLUMBIA, S.C. — The State newspaper in Columbia has issued an apology for a headline connecting the Hilinski’s Hope foundation to South Carolina’s 34-14 loss Saturday at Missouri where Ryan Hilinski was the Gamecocks quarterback.
The story about the game in print editions carried the headline, “Hilinski Hope Sinks.” Hilinski’s Hope is a foundation set up by the Hilinski family after Tyler Hilinski, Ryan’s older brother, committed suicide in 2018 while a quarterback at Washington State.
The paper received criticism on social media and from the university, which issued a statement against the headline Sunday.
The newspaper said on social media the link reference to the foundation was unintentional, but there was “no excuse” for the wording. It reached out to the family and university to express its regrets.
Ryan Hilinski is a freshman who became South Carolina starter earlier this month with a season-ending injury to senior Jake Bentley.
GOLF
n JACKSON, Miss. — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.
Munoz, who closed with a 2-under 70, made it two straight weeks for South American winners, following Joaquin Niemann winning last week at the Greenbrier.
“Jaco’s win gave me the belief I needed, the little extra belief I’m good enough, I’m here,” Munoz said.
Niemann won by six shots at the Greenbrier. Munoz had it far more difficult.
He was among four players in the mix over the back nine at the Country Club of Jackson, and it looked as though the 21-year-old Im would snatch his first victory when he made a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th, got up-and-down from a bunker on the reachable 15th for birdie, and made it three straight birdies with a 12-foot putt.
TENNIS
n ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev continued his storming run of form by beating Borna Coric 6-3, 6-1 to win the St. Petersburg Open final.
On a run of playing in five consecutive finals including his U.S. Open defeat to Rafael Nadal, the Russian never faced a break point against Coric — even though the Croatian had won all four of their previous meetings on hard courts.
The fourth-ranked Medvedev moves to 6-6 in career finals, while Coric is now 2-4 after his first final in 11 months.
Since the start of last month, Medvedev has won in Cincinnati and St. Petersburg. Besides the U.S. Open, he lost finals in Montreal and Washington, D.C.
