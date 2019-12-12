BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes, scurried into the NFL record book and guided the Baltimore Ravens to their second straight AFC North title and 10th consecutive victory, 42-21 over the New York Jets on Thursday night.
Baltimore (12-2) took control with touchdowns on its first three possessions and Jackson made it 28-7 in the third quarter with a 24-yard scoring pass to rookie Marquise Brown following a turnover by New York (5-9).
That was enough to assure the Ravens another division title after they clinched a playoff berth four days earlier in Buffalo. With a victory next week in Cleveland, the Ravens will be assured the top seed in the AFC, a distinction that comes with home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl.
Jackson ran for 86 yards (on eight carries) to break Michael Vick’s single-season record for a quarterback. Jackson has 1,108 yards rushing. Vick had 1,039 for Atlanta in 2006.
On this night, however, Jackson did most of the damage with his right arm. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and increased his NFL-leading total of touchdown passes to 33, tying the franchise season record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996.
After Jackson’s pass to Brown, many in the crowd of 70,545 chanted “MVP! MVP!” There was a reprise of the mantra late in the third quarter when Jackson hit Seth Roberts for a 33-yard touchdown. The score came after Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 36-yard completion on a fourth-and-1 from the Baltimore 29.
PRO BASKETBALL
n NEW YORK — The NBA said former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday and had emergency surgery.
The league said in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern’s family.
Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.
Stern oversaw the growth of the NBA into a league whose games were televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages. The league was playing a regular-season game in Mexico City between Dallas and Detroit on Thursday night when it announced the news about Stern.
Stern stayed busy after stepping down as commissioner, taking trips overseas on the league’s behalf, doing public speaking and consulting. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Stern oversaw the addition of seven franchises and the creation of the WNBA and NBA Development League, now called the G League. He had a hand in numerous initiatives that changed the league, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.
GOLF
n MELBOURNE, Australia — Adam Scott and Marc Leishman helped give the Internationals an even bigger lead at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne on Friday.
In alternate shot foursomes, Scott and Louis Oosthuizen beat Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar 3 and 2 while Leishman and Abraham Ancer defeated Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed, also 3 and 2.
The Internationals, who beat the Americans for the only time in 1998 at Royal Melbourne, went into the day with a 4-1 lead after Thursday’s fourballs and took a 6-1 lead with the early wins. Ancer and Oosthuizen won their fourballs match on Thursday, as did Scott with Byeong Hun An.
There were three remaining fourballs to be completed, with the Internationals 2-up in one and with the other two all square, including Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas’ match with An and Hideki Matsuyama.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n GREELEY, Colo. — Three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey is the new head football coach at Northern Colorado.
“I am excited to be joining the University of Northern Colorado as their Head Football Coach!” McCaffrey announced on Instagram, and the school confirmed his hiring minutes later via a news release.
A news conference to formally introduce McCaffrey as the program’s 16th head coach was scheduled for Friday. He replaces Earnest Collins Jr., who went 28-72 in nine seasons in Greeley, including 2-10 this season.
The Bears are a member of the FCS’s Big Sky Conference.
n With a big victory over Utah for the Pac-12 championship, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal has the Ducks headed for the Rose Bowl.
Cristobal was named the AP’s Pac-12 Coach of the Year by a panel of journalists who cover the league.
Cristobal, in his second season as head coach, has righted a group that has seen its share of turbulence with three head coaches in the past four years. The Ducks have embraced his mantra of “trust, belief and accountability.”
Oregon (11-2) stumbled out of the gate against Auburn and a loss against Arizona State down the stretch eliminated the Ducks from the College Football Playoff conversation, but the team is headed to Pasadena for the first time since 2015 and the eighth time in program history. They’ll face Wisconsin on New Year’s Day.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.