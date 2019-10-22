NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets are disappointed and angry quarterback Sam Darnold's comment about him "seeing ghosts" made it on air during the "Monday Night Football" game.
Darnold was wearing a microphone for ESPN's broadcast of New York's 33-0 loss to New England. After the third of his five turnovers in the game, the Jets' frustrated quarterback was sitting on the sideline in the second quarter when he made his comment that quickly went viral on social media after it aired.
"That was one of those things that was really disappointing to hear about after the game," coach Adam Gase said Tuesday. "I don't know if I've ever seen that where somebody that was mic'd up, that a comment like that was allowed to be aired. It bothers me. It bothers the organization."
Gase added that the Jets will be "looking hard into our cooperation" with the networks going forward.
Select players are mic'd up during prime-time games and NFL Films has a representative listening on site. The representative then will approve the comments to air — in this case, on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."
• The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith to help fill holes at linebacker.
Smith played 12 games for San Francisco last season. He's best known for his MVP performance in the 2014 Super Bowl, when he had 10 tackles and returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown in Seattle's 43-8 win over Denver.
The Jaguars (3-4) also re-signed linebacker Donald Payne on Tuesday. To make room for Smith and Payne, Jacksonville placed tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle) and linebacker D.J. Alexander (foot) on injured reserve.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest leading tackler Justin Strnad is out for the season with a ruptured bicep tendon.
The team says he had surgery Tuesday, three days after he was hurt in a 22-20 victory over Florida State.
The senior linebacker had made 20 consecutive starts for the No. 25 Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1). He has a team-best 69 tackles and his average of 9.7 ranks seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Coach Dave Clawson calls Strnad "one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years."
TENNIS
• BASEL, Switzerland — Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday, losing 7-6 (7), 6-4 to Taylor Fritz.
Zverev led 4-0 in the first-set tiebreaker and later held a set point before Fritz took his chance to clinch it with an ace.
The 31st-ranked American got the only service break of the match in the third game of the second set and converted his first match point with a two-handed backhand winner.
The loss rules out a possible final for Zverev against top-seeded Roger Federer, who part owns the agency which manages the sixth-ranked German's career.
• Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said he's willing to overlook Nick Kyrgios's recent outbursts on the ATP Tour, selecting the talented but wayward star for the revamped Davis Cup finals.
Kyrgios is serving a six-month probation on the ATP Tour after a meltdown at the Cincinnati tournament and calling the ATP "pretty corrupt" during the U.S. Open in August.
The suspended sentence applies only to the ATP Tour and not Davis Cup competition. Hewitt said he's confident the 24-year-old Kyrgios will be on his best behavior at the 18-team Davis Cup finals in Madrid from Nov. 18-24.
