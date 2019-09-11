NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.
The newspaper reported Wednesday that Bob Baffert-trained Justify tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby, one of the final prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Justify went on to win the Derby and took the Preakness and Belmont stakes to complete the Triple Crown.
The Times said instead of a speedy disqualification, the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results. The newspaper also reported that instead of filing a public complaint, the board made decisions behind closed doors as it moved to drop the case and lighten the penalty for horses found to have scopolamine in their systems.
The newspaper said test results, emails and internal memorandums show how California regulators waited nearly three weeks, until the Kentucky Derby was only nine days away, to notify Baffert of the positive test. Then, two months after the Belmont victory, the board disposed of the inquiry altogether during a closed-door executive session.
"We take seriously the integrity of horse racing in California and are committed to implementing the highest standards of safety and accountability for all horses, jockeys and participants," the California Horse Racing Board said in a statement.
A CHRB spokesman said the organization would have a further statement Thursday.
The Times said Baffert didn't respond to multiple attempts seeking comment.
• A filly by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has sold for a record $8.2 million in the final Book 1 session of Keeneland's September Yearling Sale.
The price Wednesday was a September sale record for a filly and the auction's fourth highest for a yearling. The filly is a half-sister to four-time Eclipse Award winner Beholder and Grade 1 stakes winners Mendelssohn and Into Mischief. Whisper Hill Farm bought the Clarkland-bred filly by dam Leslie's Lady, who was sired by stakes winner Tricky Creek, with plans to train her in Florida.
Buyer Mandy Pope called the filly "perfectly balanced" in a release and added, "She's gorgeous — not too big or small."
Eight yearlings brought seven-figure prices on the third and final day of the premier session. Gross sales surpassed $65 million for 124 horses with an average price of more than $524,855.
PRO FOOTBALL
• The wife of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Peko says tests have revealed she is cancer-free 2½ months after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Peko says his wife Giuliana was crying tears of joy upon informing him of the good news by phone shortly before he was to have dinner with a teammate Tuesday. Peko couldn't stop smiling while sharing the news in the locker room Wednesday.
Calling it a blessing, he credited her wife for being positive in battling the disease. Peko says, "I'm super happy," and described the diagnosis as being "a weight lifted off my shoulders."
Peko was not expecting the news because his wife had undergone only four of 12 scheduled chemotherapy treatments. Giuliana is still scheduled to undergo chemotherapy before having follow-up tests next month, Peko said.
• The New York Giants have re-signed receiver TJ Jones and placed veteran linebacker Kareem Martin on injured reserve with a knee issue.
The Giants made the moves because of concern about the status of receiver Sterling Shepard for Sunday's home opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Shepard is in the concussion protocol after being hurt in the season-opening 35-17 loss at Dallas. He was at practice Wednesday but did not participate.
Despite leading the Giants receivers in the preseason, Jones was cut on Aug. 31. To create room for him on the roster, Martin was placed on the IR list. He sprained a knee Sunday.
Jones spent the previous four seasons with Detroit, catching 64 passes for 814 yards and four touchdowns.
Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Cody Core and Darius Slayton are the team's other receivers.
• New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur was matter of fact in giving his feelings about Josh Allen's chances coming into the NFL a year ago.
Shurmur thought the kid from Wyoming who was taken seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills was big and strong, had a good arm and could become a starter.
That's what happened last season. Allen started 11 games for the Bills and posted a 5-6 record for team that won six games.
Shurmur's assessment was accurate, but it's surprising he did not speak a little more highly of Allen with the Bills (1-0) coming back to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to face the Giants (0-1), a week after they beat the Jets in the building.
He probably could have said Allen is developing into fine quarterback, or something a little more positive.
When given a do-over in a second question about Allen, Shurmur didn't change his statement.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.