LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods began with an unknowing tribute to Kobe Bryant by making an eagle putt that optical cameras measured at 24 feet, 8 inches. He ended his opening round with a reminder that getting around Riviera unscathed is no small task.
That’s what made Matt Kuchar’s day all the more remarkable.
Kuchar drove to the edge of the 10th green and two-putted for birdie and kept right on rolling until he had a 7-under 64 on Thursday, matching his best score at Riviera and giving him a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational.
So clean was Kuchar’s round that he only once had to stress over a par putt, and he made the 10-footer at the par-3 fourth.
“I think it’s one of the few courses that has truly stood the test of time,” Kuchar said. “It was a great test of golf 50 years ago when Ben Hogan was playing, it’s a great test today with Tiger Woods and all the young boys playing.”
The conditions were ideal once the morning chill gave way to mild sunshine, and Kuchar took advantage in the morning. As much as Kuchar loves the course, he has only one top 10 in his 13 previous appearances.
Woods was 4 under through eight holes and had to settle for a 69.
His record at Riviera is under far greater scrutiny, especially this week as he tries for his 83rd PGA Tour victory to set the career mark he now shares with Sam Snead. Woods has not won in 10 appearances as a pro and two others as a teenage amateur.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has announced the scheduling of four home nonconference football games over the next eight years and a two-game series against former Big 12 foe Oklahoma State in 2034-35.
The Cornhuskers will host UTEP on Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 2, 2028; Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 18, 2025; and Ohio on Sept. 5, 2026.
South Dakota State visits this season on Sept. 19 in a previously scheduled game. The Jackrabbits also play in Lincoln on Sept. 9, 2028, and on Sept. 7, 2030.
Oklahoma State will visit Nebraska on Sept. 16, 2034, and the Cornhuskers will play in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.
n Southern California has hired Sean Snyder as its special teams coordinator and Donte Williams as its cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator.
Clay Helton announced the additions to his coaching staff Wednesday night.
The 50-year-old Snyder has spent the past 26 years working in several jobs at Kansas State, where his father, Bill, was the longtime head coach. Bill Snyder’s first coaching job was at USC as a graduate assistant in 1966.
Sean Snyder coached the Wildcats’ special teams from 2011-18 while also serving as his father’s associate head coach. He spent last season as Kansas State’s senior special teams analyst after Chris Klieman succeeded Bill Snyder.
TENNIS
n UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Top-seeded John Isner was upset in the second round of the New York Open, losing to Jordan Thompson 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-3 on Thursday night.
Isner, who had a first-round bye, was playing his first match since having to retire from his third-round match at the Australian Open against Stan Wawrinka because of a left foot injury.
The hard-serving American was broken early in the third set and unable to do much from there against Thompson, an Australian whom Isner had defeated in all three previous meetings. That included in last year’s quarterfinals, the only time in three appearances in the tournament on Long Island that Isner won a match.
With No. 2 seed Milos Raonic losing a night earlier, defending champion Reilly Opelka is the highest-seeded player left in the tournament. The third-seeded American earned his first win of the season Thursday, beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4.
n Petra Kvitova advanced to the quarterfinals at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy by beating Alison van Uytvanck 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-2 on Thursday.
Kvitova saved a set point at 5-4 in the first set and then recovered after being broken in the first game of the decider. She then won six of the next seven games.
“It was pretty challenging today, for sure,” said Kvitova, who was playing for the first time since losing to Ash Barty in the Australian Open quarterfinals last month.
Kvitova will next play Ekaterina Alexandrova, who upset seventh-seeded Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5.
PRO FOOTBALL
n FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed tight end Daniel Brown to a one-year contract extension.
Brown had seven catches for 72 yards and one touchdown while playing in every game last season. He was also a valuable contributor on special teams, where he was third on the Jets with 11 tackles.
The move Thursday night gives New York four tight ends under contract, including Ryan Griffin, Chris Herndon and Trevon Wesco.
The Jets signed Griffin to a three-year extension worth $10.8 million with $4 million guaranteed in November after he became a favorite target of Sam Darnold. Herndon, the projected starter last year, played in only one game because of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and hamstring and rib injuries. Wesco, a fourth-round pick out of West Virginia, had two catches for 47 yards in limited snaps on offense as a rookie.
