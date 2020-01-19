LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Landry was reeling after blowing a six-stroke lead on the back nine Sunday in The American Express.
“I don’t want to be a part of something like that ever again,” the 32-year-old Texan said.
He regrouped — telling caddie Terry Walker, “Let’s go get this job done, like, quit messing around” — to win his second PGA Tour title with a shot to spare.
Landry broke a tie with Abraham Ancer with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, the jagged rock-ringed, island-green par 3 called Alcatraz.
“That was probably the shot of the tournament for me,” Landry said. “Just to be able to go over there and, to that right hole location, and just hold one up and hit a good distance and have a 7-, 8-footer to look at. ... Thankfully, it went in and kind of made 18 a little bit easier.”
He closed with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory, winning two years after losing a playoff to Jon Rahm at PGA West.
n The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions featured a little bit of everything Sunday, except for a winner. That will have to wait until Monday.
Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. Monday at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to see who gets the trophy.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n SEATTLE — Aari McDonald scored 25 points with nine rebounds and No. 21 Arizona bounced back from an early 19-point deficit to beat Washington 66-58 on Sunday.
Arizona (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) took a three-point lead into the final quarter and stretched it to 10 after a 7-0 run that McDonald capped with two free throws with 28 seconds remaining.
n Ja’Tavia Tapley and Robbi Ryan scored 20 points apiece and Reili Richardson had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter as No. 18 Arizona State rallied to defeat Washington State 65-56 on Sunday.
Washington State led by as many as 10 in the third quarter when Borislava Hristova had 11 of her 22 points, but Tapley and Ryan combined for all 18 of the Sun Devils points in the quarter and closed the deficit to 46-42.
SOCCER
n American forward Indiana Vassilev became the second-youngest American to play in England’s Premier League when he appeared as a substitute for Aston Villa in the second half at Brighton.
Vassilev entered in the 67th minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw. At 18 years, 11 months, 2 days, he became the second-youngest behind defender Jonathan Spector, who was 18 years, 5 months, 27 days when he played his first league game for Manchester United against Blackburn on Aug. 28, 2004.
Vassilev made his first senior team appearance for Aston Villa as a substitute in the FA Cup against Fulham on Jan. 4.
He played for the U.S. alongside Josh Sargent and Tim Weah at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, where the Americans lost to England in the quarterfinals.
