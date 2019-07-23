LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 24 points to lead five Las Vegas starters in double figures and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-62 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight home win.
Las Vegas had its lead trimmed to 57-51 early in the fourth quarter until going on a 17-5 run — with 3-pointers by Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The Aces finished 9 of 20 from long distance.
Liz Cambage had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas (13-6). Young added 13 points, Plum had 12 and Kayla McBride 11. Aces star A’ja Wilson, averaging 15.4 points, did not play after suffering an ankle injury last week in a 69-66 loss to Seattle.
Las Vegas shot just 35% from the field in the first half, but led 36-35.
Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark each scored 13 points for Seattle (12-9), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
n Spurs Sports & Entertainment has promoted two-time NBA executive of the year RC Buford to chief executive officer, effective Sept. 3.
Buford is credited along with coach Gregg Popovich for building the Spurs into one of the most consistently successful franchises in sports, with five NBA championships since 1999 and 22 consecutive playoff appearances. Popovich is returning this fall for his 24th season.
Buford started his current run with the Spurs in 1994 and has climbed the ranks, including being named general manager in 2002 and his promotion to president of sports franchises in 2008.
BOXING
n MOSCOW — Boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, two days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.
The Russian Boxing Federation said Dadashev suffered brain swelling in Friday’s light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He underwent surgery but his heart stopped Tuesday, the federation said.
Dadashev was hospitalized at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.
Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head in his corner as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: “You’re getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this.”
Shortly after, the referee stopped the bout at McGirt’s request.
The Russian Boxing Federation’s secretary general, Umar Kremlev, said the federation would investigate whether anyone was at fault for Dadashev’s death.
