SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marc Leishman realized he had at two-shot lead as he stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Torrey Pines. He also knew Jon Rahm was the only one who could catch him.
That made his final birdie all the more important.
It turned out to be the winner Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open, much to Rahm’s surprise.
Leishman shot 31 on the front nine to seize control, came up with three big par saves on the back nine and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot victory.
“If I wasn’t going to win, I didn’t want it to be because of me,” Leishman said. “I wanted it to be because someone made a run, which Jon did. I’m just lucky that he didn’t do it a hole earlier.”
Rahm played so badly at the start — two bogeys and a double bogey through five holes — that he started firing away, and few players are more dangerous. He made an eagle and three birdies over a five-hole stretch to at least have a chance.
n Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, birdieing the par-3 17th to tie for the lead and winning with a par when Nasa Hataoka missed a 3-footer on the last.
Sagstrom finished with a 2-under 70 for a 17-under 271 total at rain-softened Boca Rio Golf Club.
“I put something on the Instagram in the beginning of the week, saying I’m determined that 2020 is going to be the best season yet. I didn’t know it was going to be this good right away,” Sagstrom said. “But no, I have worked really hard over many years now, and I think that the biggest change or the biggest journey I have had is within myself and my mental game.”
Hataoka shot 69. The Japanese player birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to take the lead, then fell into a tie when Sagstrom birdied the 17th and lost with the bogey on the par-4 18th.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n LOS ANGELES — With its toughest test of the season approaching, No. 10 UCLA is right where it wants to be defensively, it is just the offense that will need a bit of refining.
Michaela Onyenwere scored 23 points and Chrisma Osborne added 16 as No. 10 UCLA recovered from a slow start to earn a 66-50 victory over Washington State on Sunday.
The Bruins (18-1, 7-1 Pac-12) won despite shooting just 37% from the field and they did not make a 3-pointer in 15 attempts. UCLA improved to 11-0 at home and has won consecutive games after a double-overtime defeat at Southern California on Jan. 17.
