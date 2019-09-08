ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd combined to score 30 of their 38 points in the first half and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 78-64 on Sunday, helping them clinch the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.
The Storm, the defending champions, will host No. 7 seed Minnesota in a single-elimination first-round game on Wednesday. The Lynx lost at Los Angeles and the Storm have the tiebreaker between the two teams.
Seattle has won three in a row overall, and four straight at home, against the Lynx.
Howard had 16 of her 22 points in the first half and and Loyd had 14 of her 16 before the break.
Seattle (18-16) shot 53.1% (17 of 32) from the field in the first half while limiting the Wings to 8-of-29 (28.6 percent and forcing 10 Wings turnovers to take a 44-26 lead into the break and Dallas trailed by at least 14 the rest of the way.
Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (10-24) with 25 points to finish the season with 630, the third-highest rookie scoring total in WNBA history.
GOLF
n HOYLAKE, England — Cole Hammer finally got a point with the shortest match. John Pak completed a perfect week. John Augenstein delivered the clinching point.
And for the first time in 12 years, the Americans celebrated a Walker Cup victory away from home.
Facing a two-point deficit at the start of Sunday, the Americans picked up a point in morning foursomes and then overwhelmed Great Britain & Ireland by taking eight of 10 singles matches for a 15 1/2-10 1/2 victory at Royal Liverpool.
Team USA won the Walker Cup for the second straight time, and the first time overseas since winning at Royal County Down in 2007.
“They’ve got a great memory now,” U.S. captain Nathaniel Crosby said.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon that will require surgery.
Wilson was injured late in the third quarter Saturday night on a horse-collar tackle by Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Turan Rush. He was carted off the field for observation and an MRI on Sunday revealed the tear. A release from the school did not state when Wilson would have surgery.
Stoops says he’s “sorry” for Wilson’s injury in the release. He added that the junior QB “done so much for program the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field.”
n The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU’s road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.
Clemson remained No. 1 on Sunday, receiving 56 first-place votes out of 62 in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama received 6 first-place votes and Georgia stayed at No. 3. LSU jumped two spots after winning 45-38 at Texas on Saturday to make it three straight SEC teams after Clemson. The last conference to hold three of the top four spots in the poll was the SEC on Nov. 2, 2014, when Mississippi State was No. 1, Auburn was third and Alabama fourth.
Southern California, which was unranked in the preseason for the first time since 2001, moved in at No. 24 after beating Stanford 45-20.
HOCKEY
n BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New Jersey Devils have promoted player personnel directors Tom Fitzgerald and Dan MacKinnon to front-office vice president positions.
Fitzgerald adds the title of executive vice president to his title as assistant general manager. MacKinnon was elevated to a senior vice president’s role and assistant general manager after previously serving as the Devils senior director of player personnel.
The promotions were announced Saturday while the Devils compete in the Sabres prospects tournament in Buffalo. The moves solidify a management structure under the GM and alternate governor Ray Shero.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.