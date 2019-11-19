The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.
The committee could face an interesting decision with Alabama in the coming weeks. The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season to a hip injury Saturday. Alabama faces Western Carolina this weekend, so playing backup Mac Jones shouldn’t make much difference. On Thanksgiving weekend, the Tide will face Auburn with its No. 2 quarterback, which should give the committee a better read on what kind of a team Alabama is now.
“We do not look forward,” said committee chairman Rob Mullens, who is also Oregon’s athletic director. “Our charge is to rank the teams based on their body of work through week 12, and that’s what we did. Obviously, we’ll watch the games moving forward and evaluate them after that.”
Minnesota and Baylor, both of which lost for the first time last weekend, dropped in the rankings. Minnesota went from eighth to 10th after losing at Iowa. Baylor slipped from 13th to 14th after blowing a 25-point lead to Oklahoma.
Ohio State and Penn State play this weekend in a game that could essentially eliminate the Nittany Lions from the playoff race.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi Rebels had two different defensive performances in a 65-52 win over Seattle Tuesday, and it did not go unnoticed by coach Kermit Davis.
“For 29 minutes, we guarded them at the level we expect,” Davis said. “In the final eight minutes or so, I was embarrassed as I’ve been as head coach here by the way we played.”
Ole Miss (4-0) was never seriously threatened as KJ Buffen and Breein Tyree scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. The Rebels led 30-17 at halftime and by as many as 28 points, the final time on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez, for a 52-24 lead with 11:09 left. Buffen had a game-high eight rebounds, while Tyree added a game-high five assists.
“After we built the lead, we seemed to lose our way and we just didn’t compete. Seattle kept playing hard,” Davis said. “Things are really fixing to change in the next two weeks with the teams we’re about to play. The schedule goes up. We will compete. We won’t make that mistake again.”
Terrell Brown scored 17 points for Seattle (2-4), 10 in the second half, and the Redhawks closed the game with a 17-2 run. But the Redhawks struggled offensively, shooting 16 of 56 (28.6%) from the field and 4 of 17 (23.5%) from 3-point range.
TENNIS
n MADRID — Rafael Nadal kept Spain’s hopes alive, then Marcel Granollers and Feliciano López completed the comeback in the decisive doubles match to give the hosts a 2-1 win over Russia in the inaugural Davis Cup Finals.
Granollers and López defeated Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (5) to seal the victory for Spain in a marathon series that ended close to 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
The top-ranked Nadal earlier defeated Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to level the series 1-1 after Rublev had rallied to beat Roberto Bautista-Agut 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0) in the first match.
PRO FOOTBALL
n BOSTON — The Patriots have activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn from injured reserve in hopes of bolstering their injury-plagued offensive line.
New England announced the move Tuesday. In addition, the Patriots have placed rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with ankle and hamstring injuries.
Wynn started the first two games of the season before suffering a foot injury in the first quarter of New England’s 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. It is the second straight season that Wynn has spent time on IR. A preseason Achilles tendon injury caused him to miss his entire rookie season in 2018.
He rejoins an offensive line that also has had to adjust to losing starting center David Andrews in the preseason because of blood clots.
n Antonio Brown has apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England.
The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!”
The apology comes on the heels of past posts in which he indicated he’d fight the Patriots’ decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus.
He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy if he’s signed by another team.
The Patriots cut ties with Brown in September following just one game after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. They were the third team in less than a year to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his on-field accomplishments.
