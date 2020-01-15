BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has contacted officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game, a university spokesman said.
LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out “novelty bills” to players after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said.
“Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes,” Bonnette said in a statement. “We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”
Beckham starred for LSU from 2011 to 2013 and was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants. He was traded to Cleveland before last season.
Videos posted on social media showed Beckham placing money in the hand of LSU receiver Justin Jefferson and celebrating with players in LSU’s locker room in the Superdome.
Jefferson, who just completed his junior season, is eligible to turn pro and enter this spring’s NFL draft.
n Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and linebacker Erroll Thompson have decided to return to school for their senior seasons rather than enter the NFL draft.
The decision represents a reversal for Hill, who had said last month he planned to enter the draft. Mississippi State announced Thursday that both Hill and Thompson are staying with the Bulldogs.
Hill rushed for 1,350 yards this season and ranked third in the Southeastern Conference. He gained 5.6 yards per carry, ran for 10 touchdowns and earned first-team all-SEC honors.
Hill said in a tweet that “there’s some unfinished business to take care of with my brothers. The work has already begun. Let’s ride.”
TENNIS
n HOBART, Australia — Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International on Thursday with a viral illness.
Second-seeded Muguruza was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian will receive a walkover and advance to the semifinals.
Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon.
Top-seeded Elise Mehrtens was scheduled to play Heather Watson among the other quarterfinals on Thursday.
n Veteran coach Bob Fraser is returning to Rutgers for a fourth stint on the staff.
Coach Greg Schiano hired another former Scarlet Knights assistant Wednesday, naming Fraser his linebackers coach. Every assistant coach Schiano has brought on either has coached at Rutgers or has ties to New Jersey.
Fraser came to Rutgers in 1987 as a graduate assistant and stayed two seasons. He was on Schiano’s staff from 2006-11 in various capacities, including defensive coordinator in 2009. Most recently, he served as linebackers coach in 2015.
BASEBALL
n ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have formally reunited with catcher Robinson Chirinos and added third baseman Todd Frazier after completing one-year deals with the free agents.
Chirinos and Frazier both got contracts that included club options for 2021. The deals were announced by the team Wednesday.
