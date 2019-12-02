SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners failed to offer 2020 contracts to infielder Tim Beckham and outfielder Domingo Santana on Monday, making them free agents.
Beckham, who turns 30 in January, was suspended 80 games in August after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol and missed Seattle’s final 48 games. Beckham appeared in 88 games with Seattle and hit .237 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. The suspension cost him about $500,000 of his $1.75 million base salary.
Santana had a promising start to last season before injuries started to limit his playing time. He appeared in 121 games and hit .253 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs. But following the All-Star break, Santana appeared in just 31 games and hit .128. Santana had a $1.95 million salary.
Both Santana and Beckham would have been eligible for arbitration.
n Switch-hitting second baseman Jurickson Profar was acquired by the San Diego Padres from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named.
In his lone season with the A’s, Profar matched his career high with 20 home runs and batted .218 with 67 RBIs over 139 games.
He provides versatility to play other infield positions as well as the outfield.
Profar was acquired from AL West rival Texas last year. The 26-year-old agreed to a $5.7 million, one-year contract after the trade to avoid arbitration.
n Reliever Joe Biagini agreed Monday to a $1 million, one-year deal with the AL champion Houston Astros, who declined to offer a contract to starter Aaron Sanchez and allowed the former All-Star to become a free agent.
Both right-handers were acquired from Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline along with minor league outfielder Cal Stevenson for outfielder Derek Fisher.
Biagini, who turns 30 in May, had a 7.36 ERA in 13 regular-season appearances for the Astros and did not pitch in the postseason.
Sanchez, a 27-year-old right-hander, was an All-Star for Toronto in 2016. He went 2-0 in four starts and 18 2/3 innings for Houston, including the first six innings of a combined no-hitter against Seattle in his Astros debut. But Houston said on Sept. 5 that he needed shoulder surgery.
n Right-hander Anthony Bass and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract Monday that avoided salary arbitration.
Toronto declined to offer contracts to right-hander Derek Law and catcher Luke Maile, allowing the pair to become free agents rather than have them be eligible for arbitration.
Three Blue Jays remain eligible for arbitration: closer Ken Giles, second baseman Brandon Drury and right-hander Matt Shoemaker.
Toronto also didn’t offer a contract to right-hander Jason Adam, who was not eligible for arbitration.
Bass was 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 44 relief appearances for Seattle last season, then was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Oct. 29. A veteran of eight major league seasons, he also has pitched for San Diego (2011-13), Texas (2015) and the Chicago Cubs (2018). He spent 2016 in Japan with the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.
TENNIS
n BERN, Switzerland — The Swiss government says it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with Roger Federer’s image on it.
The government says it’s the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person.
A 50 franc gold coin with Federer’s image on it will be minted next year.
The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is “probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland.”
The “heads” side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.
The government says a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be dispatched in January.
The 50 franc coin will have a different design.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n BOSTON — Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond didn’t want to wait before replacing football coach Steve Addazio, and he isn’t any more patient when it comes to making the program competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
A day after firing Addazio, Jarmond said he wouldn’t delay the decision until after the Eagles’ bowl game because of the recruiting calendar and a coaching market that has already seen big names sign elsewhere. Jarmond said he would like to make a hire by the national early signing day on Dec. 18.
He says there’s no reason why the new coach can’t make the Eagles more nationally relevant immediately.
“We’re not taking a step back. This is all about moving forward,” Jarmond said Monday, a day after firing Addazio at the end of a 6-6 regular season that was barely good enough to qualify for a bowl game. “This is a launch pad now.”
n Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson has tweeted that he is entering the transfer portal and that “ït is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.”
Because Johnson already has earned his degree, he could join another program as a graduate transfer and wouldn’t have to sit out a year.
Johnson started all 12 games for Tennessee in 2018 but has made only three starts as a junior this season. He did appear in all 12 regular-season games for the Volunteers this year while playing both guard spots.
