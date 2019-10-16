ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joe Maddon is back under the halo.
Maddon agreed to a three-year deal to become the Los Angeles Angels’ manager on Wednesday, reuniting the World Series-winning former bench boss of the Chicago Cubs with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career.
“We are thrilled that Joe is coming back home and bringing an exciting brand of baseball to our fans,” general manager Billy Eppler said. “Every stop he has made throughout his managerial career, he has built a culture that is focused on winning while also allowing his players to thrive. We believe Joe will be a great asset for our club and look forward to him leading the team to another World Series championship.”
The Angels will formally introduce the 65-year-old Maddon at a news conference next week, but he already knows his way around Angel Stadium.
Maddon signed with the Angels as an undrafted catcher in 1975, and he spent the next 31 seasons working at almost every level of the organization as a player, coach and manager. He served as a big league assistant coach under five managers, and he had two stints as the Angels’ interim manager.
He was the Angels’ bench coach alongside manager Mike Scioscia during their championship season in 2002.
BOXING
￼ CHICAGO — Boxer Patrick Day died Wednesday, four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell.
Promoter Lou DiBella said Day died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was 27.
“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins,” DiBella said in a statement on his website. “He was a son, brother, and good friend to many. Pat’s kindness, positivity and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met.”
Day had brain surgery after being knocked out in the 10th round Saturday night at Wintrust Arena. Knocked down twice earlier in the bout, the junior middleweight was taken from the ring on a stretcher.
￼ Boxer Errol Spence Jr. has been discharged from a hospital and charged with drunken driving after crashing his speeding Ferrari.
Dallas police charged Spence on Wednesday with driving while intoxicated.
Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Oct. 10 when Spence’s Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic, flipped over several times and hurling Spence from the car. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for facial lacerations.
PRO FOOTBALL
￼ CLEVELAND — The Browns are even taking hits off the field.
Star defensive end Myles Garrett said he was punched in the face Wednesday by a “fan” who wanted to take a picture with him. Garrett posted on his Twitter account that the person “hopped” out of his car before delivering a blow that had little effect on the muscular 6-foot-4, 270-pounder.
“Put your legs into it,” Garrett wrote, “might have actually made me flinch.”
￼ The Oakland Raiders have signed tight end Darren Waller to a multiyear contract extension.
The team announced Wednesday the deal to keep Waller from becoming a restricted free agent next offseason.
Waller has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Raiders this season. He leads the team with 37 catches through five games for 359 yards and 17 first downs. Waller entered the year with just 18 career catches for Baltimore and Oakland after being drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in 2015.
